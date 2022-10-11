Man indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock bartender who cut him off

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday on several charges and accused of telling a bartender he had “enough bullets for everyone,” after he was cut off for being too intoxicated, according to a police report.

Elton Osorio, 24, was arrested June 12 in the 1000 block of 23rd Street.

According to the police report, officers responded to the scene just after 5:00 p.m. Osorio was originally standing in front of the bar, but ran inside after an officer asked him to come over and remove his hands from his pockets.

The officer ran to the back of the bar and saw Osorio jump into a dumpster. The officer also said he saw a gun, the police report said.

Osorio was placed in handcuffs after being tasered by an officer and removed from the dumpster, according to the police report.

As of Tuesday, Osorio remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of $23,000 in bonds.

