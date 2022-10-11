ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings.

Early Tuesday, county police published a news release about a “pedestrian fatally struck” at Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

In that earlier statement, police said they arrived at the scene and found a woman on the ground. She was brought to a local hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, issued a correction, saying the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and is still being treated at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene and attempted to render aid until EMS arrived. Panus confirmed the driver is cooperating with authorities.

