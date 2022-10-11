Read full article on original website
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
WFAA
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
Kathy Penton’s birthday was Wednesday. When she learned of Jacob Arellano’s death, she said she only wanted prayers for another fallen officer.
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Fort Worth officer arrested on charge of breach of computer security
A Fort Worth police officer has been suspended after his indictment on charges he used the state’s law enforcement records system for personal reasons.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments
Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May
New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth. It turns out one of the victims was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
fox4news.com
Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars. Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Four killed in Fort Worth shooting
The killer is still in hiding following a mass murder in Fort Worth over the weekend. Four people died Friday night after being shot inside an SUV parked in front of a house.
fox4news.com
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in south Dallas. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small...
Missing Dallas mom’s remains found and identified 2 years after she disappeared
DALLAS (TCD) -- Officials have reportedly positively identified the remains of a missing woman who disappeared in 2020. According to KDFW-TV, 25-year-old Mercedes Clement was last seen Oct. 11, 2020, at the Koko Apartment Complex in Dallas walking with a man. Surveillance footage at the apartment building reportedly did not capture several hours from that evening.
