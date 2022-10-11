Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments
The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
fox4news.com
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Approves Neighborhood Rezoning Plan
Years of fighting over protection for a changing Dallas neighborhood finally produced a compromise Wednesday for Elm Thicket Northpark near Dallas Love Field. It sets a precedent that could spread to other Dallas neighborhoods where little old homes are being squeezed by towering new ones and affordable housing is hard to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
tcu360.com
New residential halls expected to wipe out two parking lots on the east side of campus
As the student population continues to grow, two new residential halls on the east side of campus are expected to open in the fall 2024 along with a new dining hall. The construction will wipe out two reserved permit parking lots on the east side of campus, across from the Neeley School of Business.
Don’t Be Spooked by Home Prices; They’re Dropping Like the Temperature This Fall
The housing market seems downright ghastly this time of year (especially this year!), but experts say the fall and winter months represent the best times of the year to purchase a new dwelling. Analysts with ATTOM Data Solutions told CandysDirt.com that the best home-buying days nationally are Nov. 28, Jan....
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-acre multifamily development in the works in north McKinney
The 383-unit development is located on the west side of Bois D Arc Road, just south of US 380. (Courtesy City of McKinney) Irving-based developer JPI has plans for a new multifamily development in northern McKinney called the Jefferson Bois D’ Arc Apartments, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
25 Residents Forced Out After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Grand Prairie Apartment
Fire officials in Grand Prairie say a 3-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Wednesday night and forced 25 people from their homes. The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Kensington Motor Lodge & Apartments on the 1900 block of Houston Street at about 8:45 p.m. where multiple callers reported black smoke and flames coming from a building.
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers
AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Kaufman County delinquent tax foreclosure sales to move online
KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022. Tax sales...
dmagazine.com
Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Comments / 2