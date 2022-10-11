ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Branch, TX

Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments

The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike

The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Approves Neighborhood Rezoning Plan

Years of fighting over protection for a changing Dallas neighborhood finally produced a compromise Wednesday for Elm Thicket Northpark near Dallas Love Field. It sets a precedent that could spread to other Dallas neighborhoods where little old homes are being squeezed by towering new ones and affordable housing is hard to find.
DALLAS, TX
City
Farmers Branch, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

25 Residents Forced Out After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Grand Prairie Apartment

Fire officials in Grand Prairie say a 3-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Wednesday night and forced 25 people from their homes. The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Kensington Motor Lodge & Apartments on the 1900 block of Houston Street at about 8:45 p.m. where multiple callers reported black smoke and flames coming from a building.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dmagazine.com

The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap

A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
FAIRVIEW, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
AUBREY, TX
KVUE

Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Mayor Johnson Wants Extra Tax Dollars Spent on Building Five Mile Creek Greenbelt

Since the City Council passed a racial equity plan in August, City Manager T.C. Broadnax has tried to find money to pay for targeted investments in parts of the city where more Black and Latino residents live—parts of town that have not received the same level of investment compared to more affluent, more predominantly White neighborhoods.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story

This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX

