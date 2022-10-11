Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
Video: Yordan Alvarez delivers another huge ALDS home run
Yordan Alvarez on Thursday continued his hot hitting for the Houston Astros. Alvarez was batting with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 with his Astros trailing the Seattle Mariners 2-1. The Astros slugger took a 0-1 fastball from Luis Castillo deep to the opposite field for a go-ahead home run.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
MLive.com
Tigers’ winter roster decisions: Who’s back? Who’s on the bubble? Who’s out?
Drew Hutchison’s exit from the Detroit Tigers’ roster happened so fast that we didn’t even have a chance to include him on the “really vulnerable” list for this offseason. The Tigers designated him for assignment this week to clear a spot for another waiver claim.
MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Dodgers take early NLDS leads
Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies can put the defending World Series champion Braves on the brink of elimination. Same for the Dodgers against the rival Padres. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Guardians get a day to shake off tough losses to the Astros and Yankees, respectively. The best-of-five National League...
