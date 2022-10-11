The Buccaneers earned a 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 region sweep over the Lee College Navigators on Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Blinn (27-6, 8-4 Region XIV) had a slow start to all three sets, as Lee went toe-to-toe with the host Buccaneers in the opening moments of each game. Behind the skilled hitting of sophomore Kierslynn Wright (17 kills) and freshmen Don'Yah Cosie (nine) and Taylor Glendening (seven), however, Blinn's defense came alive to keep the Bucs steady.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO