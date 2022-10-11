Read full article on original website
BLINN VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS LEE COLLEGE FOR FOURTH WIN IN A ROW
The Buccaneers earned a 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 region sweep over the Lee College Navigators on Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Blinn (27-6, 8-4 Region XIV) had a slow start to all three sets, as Lee went toe-to-toe with the host Buccaneers in the opening moments of each game. Behind the skilled hitting of sophomore Kierslynn Wright (17 kills) and freshmen Don'Yah Cosie (nine) and Taylor Glendening (seven), however, Blinn's defense came alive to keep the Bucs steady.
BRENHAM CUBS GAME WITH LAMAR CONSOLIDATED WILL BE “PINK OUT” NIGHT
Brenham High School has announced that Friday’s Cub Football game against Lamar Consolidated will be the “Pink Out” game. The “Pink Out” Game is being done in honor of October of being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is also going to be Staff Appreciation Night.
BLINN SOCCER TEAMS SWEEP JACKSONVILLE AT HOHLTPARK
The Blinn College women's soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over Jacksonville College in Region XIV play Wednesday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 5-7 overall and 4-7 in region play. The victory also put an end to Blinn's four-match losing...
POWER BACK ON AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AFTER BRIEF OUTAGE
Update @ 8:10 a.m.: Power has been restored at Krause Elementary School, per Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Communications Coordinator Brooke Trahan. Original Story @ 7:20 a.m.: Brenham ISD and City of Brenham officials are working on restoring power to Krause Elementary School this (Thursday) morning. In a...
BRENHAM CUBETTES GETTING READY TO HOST “DIG PINK” NIGHT
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be getting ready to host their 18th Annual Dig Pink Night this coming Tuesday. That evening, the Cubettes will be playing Montgomery. The JV and Freshman start at 5pm, with the Varsity to follow at 6pm. During the volleyball matches, Brenham High School will...
BURTON BEAT MUMFORD; RT-C UPSETS #1 FAYETTEVILLE
The Burton Lady Panthers stayed perfect in district with a three set sweep over Mumford last night. Burton won the sets 25-10, 25-11, and 25-14. Victoria Wiesepape had 12 kills. Mycah Simank dished out 36 assists. The Lady Panthers also got 19 digs from Paige Fritsch, 11 digs from Kelsie...
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
HOPE LUEDEKER CROWNED AUSTIN CO. FAIR QUEEN
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair crowned a new fair queen on Saturday. Hope Luedeker was named Austin County Fair Queen and Ticket Queen, with $30,290 in ticket sales. First runner-up Fair Queen and Ticket Queen was Jaylen Tesch, who sold $20,130 in tickets. The second and third runners-up for Fair Queen were Ryleigh Gilfoil and Emily Askew. For Ticket Queen, finishing as the second and third runners-up were Olivia Bolten, who had $19,620 in sales, and Kendall Mae Stark, who sold $17,970.
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY AND FITNESS WALK
Brenham ISD is inviting the public to a Block Party and Fitness Walk just in time for Halloween. The Block Party will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 5-7pm at Fireman’s Park. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in a costume contest. The...
Friendswood High School
Friendswood High School coaches and student-athletes were invited to sign the steel and foundation of (what will be) the new gym! They will forever be a part of this incredible structure!. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33...
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
Katy ISD head football coach resigns following allegations of misconduct with student
Lonnie Teagle is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office over an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student, officials say.
AUSTIN CO. FAIR PARADE THURSDAY
Festivities for the 95th Annual Austin County Fair continue today (Thursday) with the annual parade through downtown Bellville. The parade gets underway at 10 a.m., with a theme of “Saddle Up”. The grand marshal for the parade is Stanley Jackson, longtime fair supporter and board member. After the...
Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been revised and updated. A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone. In football, lessons come in many ways. "Linebackers, read and react, read and react,"...
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile - Dolce Pickens
MAGNOLIA, TX -- Dolce Pickens was last seen at her home on Hayden Drive in Magnolia on October 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dolce, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A301915.
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS PROGRAM EARNS AWARDS FOR ‘HOUDINI’
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program’s recent production of “Houdini” has won seven Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival awards. The play, staged Oct. 6-9 at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center, was the program’s festival entry for 2022. The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) is a national theatre program that has more than 1,500 theatre productions involving more than 200,000 students entered each year.
MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE
845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
