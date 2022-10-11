Read full article on original website
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery, MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Hillsborough girls win first Skyland Conference cross-country team championship in nine years
Hillsborough High School girls cross-country coach Richard Refi had a feeling heading into the Skyland Conference Championships on Oct. 11 at Phillipsburg High School that his group of Raiders would walk out as conference champions. Refi’s intuition was right on the mark as he watched his Raiders beat out 20...
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
insidernj.com
HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’
NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
N.J. weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding in forecast for Thursday
A dry and quiet Wednesday with increasing clouds will be the precursor to a cold front expected to sweep through New Jersey on Thursday accompanied by strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and up to 2 inches of rain, forecasters say. We’ll likely make it to dawn on Thursday without any rain...
Yearlings of New Jersey sires lead sales at Kentucky auction
Yearlings from New Jersey sire Walner led individual sales at the recent Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in Kentucky. Walner led all stallions in gross sales at almost $7 million with 60 of his offspring sold. Two other New Jersey sires were among the gross sales leaders with Muscle Hill’s 38 offspring going for just over $4.7 million and Tactical Landing’s 54 offspring going for more than $3.5 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
South Brunswick School District seeks understanding from state after not receiving preschool expansion aid
The South Brunswick School District is seeking understanding from the state on why they were not one of the 27 school districts selected to receive preschool expansion aid for the 2022-23 school year. Schoos Superintendent Scott Feder said the letter from the state says “absolutely nothing” except that the district...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Freehold Township officials add small lot to open space inventory
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve a small open space parcel on Siloam Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan and Millstone Township and eventually becomes Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson.
Route 195 ramps in NJ to close for litter pickup Wednesday, Thursday
Ramps at a major Central Jersey interstate interchange will close for several hours Wednesday and Thursday for trash collection. The New Jersey DOT will close the ramps in Hamilton Township from Route 195 west to Route 295 northbound (Exit 1B) headed towards Lawrence and to Route 295 southbound (Exit 1A) for Camden will close between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Police Chief: Safety tips part of broader approach to address vehicular crashes in South Brunswick
In efforts to combat the increase in serious and fatal vehicular crashes around South Brunswick, the police department has been issuing safe driving tips every Friday since late September. The tips are part of the police department’s traffic safety initiative, which began on Sept. 30 through the department’s Nixle alerts....
mercerme.com
SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday
PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61
Hillsborough – Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born in Somerville, NJ, Bonnie was raised in Bridgewater by William “Bill” O’Neill (1932-2013) and Helen (Kirwan) O’Neill. She was a graduate of Bridgewater East in 1978 and received her Bachelors Degree in Business from Niagara University in 1982. Bonnie worked at Johnson & Johnson for 26 years years where she was Vice President of Information Technology. Bonnie was a hard worker and always took pride in her career; she was very well liked among her peers.
News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 12
• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
Serious Crash Closes Route 9 On Jersey Shore
A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near Old Shore Road and Beach Boulevard in Lacey Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, the DOT said. CHECK...
N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Teen from Marlton, NJ, Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot in Pennsauken
A 17-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot this past weekend in Pennsauken. Authorities say the shooting took place just before noon Saturday in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue. The teen, from Marlton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
centraljersey.com
