Hillsborough – Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born in Somerville, NJ, Bonnie was raised in Bridgewater by William “Bill” O’Neill (1932-2013) and Helen (Kirwan) O’Neill. She was a graduate of Bridgewater East in 1978 and received her Bachelors Degree in Business from Niagara University in 1982. Bonnie worked at Johnson & Johnson for 26 years years where she was Vice President of Information Technology. Bonnie was a hard worker and always took pride in her career; she was very well liked among her peers.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO