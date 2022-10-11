ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

insidernj.com

HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’

NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Tri-Town News

Yearlings of New Jersey sires lead sales at Kentucky auction

Yearlings from New Jersey sire Walner led individual sales at the recent Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in Kentucky. Walner led all stallions in gross sales at almost $7 million with 60 of his offspring sold. Two other New Jersey sires were among the gross sales leaders with Muscle Hill’s 38 offspring going for just over $4.7 million and Tactical Landing’s 54 offspring going for more than $3.5 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
KENTUCKY STATE
centraljersey.com

South Brunswick School District seeks understanding from state after not receiving preschool expansion aid

The South Brunswick School District is seeking understanding from the state on why they were not one of the 27 school districts selected to receive preschool expansion aid for the 2022-23 school year. Schoos Superintendent Scott Feder said the letter from the state says “absolutely nothing” except that the district...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Police Chief: Safety tips part of broader approach to address vehicular crashes in South Brunswick

In efforts to combat the increase in serious and fatal vehicular crashes around South Brunswick, the police department has been issuing safe driving tips every Friday since late September. The tips are part of the police department’s traffic safety initiative, which began on Sept. 30 through the department’s Nixle alerts....
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61

Hillsborough – Bonnie J. O’Neill-Siegel, 61, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born in Somerville, NJ, Bonnie was raised in Bridgewater by William “Bill” O’Neill (1932-2013) and Helen (Kirwan) O’Neill. She was a graduate of Bridgewater East in 1978 and received her Bachelors Degree in Business from Niagara University in 1982. Bonnie worked at Johnson & Johnson for 26 years years where she was Vice President of Information Technology. Bonnie was a hard worker and always took pride in her career; she was very well liked among her peers.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 12

• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes Route 9 On Jersey Shore

A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near Old Shore Road and Beach Boulevard in Lacey Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, the DOT said. CHECK...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.

New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

