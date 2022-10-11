We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that’s currently receiving a $130 discount on its 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Best Buy and comes for a limited time, so you may want to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. This version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display with QHD resolution, making it great for gaming and streaming your favorite content, as it will deliver lifelike images and graphics, and it is also great for those interested in professional editing and content creation. You only get WiFi support, but that’s OK since you also get a free S Pen in the box. This product would usually cost you $1,100, but today’s deal will let you get one for just $970.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO