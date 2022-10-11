ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
Sheriff: Vegas officer killed in shooting, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a veteran patrol officer is dead after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded early Thursday after he and a partner stopped a vehicle while answering a domestic violence call east of the Las Vegas Strip. Both officers fired their weapons. A woman nearby was wounded but is expected to survive. Lombardo says the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was stopped in his vehicle several blocks away and was injured by a police dog during his arrest. Records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Thai was a police officer for more than 20 years.
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
