LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a veteran patrol officer is dead after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded early Thursday after he and a partner stopped a vehicle while answering a domestic violence call east of the Las Vegas Strip. Both officers fired their weapons. A woman nearby was wounded but is expected to survive. Lombardo says the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was stopped in his vehicle several blocks away and was injured by a police dog during his arrest. Records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Thai was a police officer for more than 20 years.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO