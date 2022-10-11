Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas middle school teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department said a teacher turned himself in to court after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with students. Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office,...
8newsnow.com
CCSD parents concerned over unexplained removal of Centennial High School principal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Centennial High School principal was removed from his position, and parents who spoke to 8 News Now said the Clark County School District would not tell them the reason behind it. In early October, Keith Wipperman, who had been a principal at multiple schools across...
CCSD Police: Adult arrested in connection to threat made to Cheyenne High School
CCSD Police said that an adult was arrested in making a threat to Cheyenne High School, according to an email sent from the school's principal.
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate’s name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
pvtimes.com
Nye County captain tried to charge detectives in Facebook dispute, prosecutors refused
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz alleged that two deputies in the department had committed criminal acts with a computer by kicking him off a Facebook page they created, according to a report released this week. The sheriff’s office moved forward with a complaint, according to a report...
Metro officer shot and killed responding to call
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and killed early Thursday while trying to stop a suspect in a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Officer Truong Thai had served with Metro since 1999 and was assigned to Metro’s Southeast Area Command.
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff: Vegas officer killed in shooting, suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a veteran patrol officer is dead after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded early Thursday after he and a partner stopped a vehicle while answering a domestic violence call east of the Las Vegas Strip. Both officers fired their weapons. A woman nearby was wounded but is expected to survive. Lombardo says the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was stopped in his vehicle several blocks away and was injured by a police dog during his arrest. Records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Thai was a police officer for more than 20 years.
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
Suspect arrested in police shooting was having mental breakdown; report
Mark Ellsworth, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree arson and four counts of assault against a protected person for pointing a long rifle at officers during Thursday's barricade in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.
‘He cut me off,’ Las Vegas woman accused in deadly DUI crash had history of drug, alcohol misuse: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and leaving the crash scene had a history of drug and alcohol misuse, police wrote in an arrest report. Officers arrested Roseanne Jones, 45, on DUI-related charges after the deadly crash on Oct. 7. Just […]
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
Police barred from viewing contents of slain reporter's devices, for now
Law enforcement and prosecutors will not be permitted to review information on devices seized as evidence in slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German's murder — for now.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Mother called 911 about son's 'mental breakdown' before police fired shots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother of a 19-year-old suspect accused of pointing a rifle at Henderson police officers, leading them to open fire, called 911 to report he was having a mental health breakdown Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Mark Ellsworth was taken into custody after a...
VIDEO: Las Vegas woman accused of chasing, stabbing man before fight with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers. On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
Fox5 KVVU
Housing stability is new focus for Las Vegas Justice Court, now overrun with eviction hearings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new court-based program could help thousands of people avoid losing their homes. But Las Vegas landlords are hoping the program also facilitates a quicker process for court hearings. “I mean it sounds good, but a lot of things sound good when we hear them,”...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
