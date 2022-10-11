ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Daily Reporter

Garcia has her tentacles into everything at Ahern

When Michelle Garcia was hired as an intern at J.F. Ahern in 1998, she didn’t intend to pursue a long career in the industry. But she quickly fell in love with the work and the variety that comes with it. “It felt great to help a customer or learn...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Reporter

WRTP | BIG STEP changing workforce cultures through training

In the 1990s, Milwaukee’s traditional industry base faced a lot of challenges. The combination of the recovery of manufacturing, retirement of an aging workforce and the diversification of the regional economy created a growing skills shortage. It was during this time period that the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Reporter

Getting workers home safe at core of Dahlgren’s mission

Ally Dahlgren joined Gilbane Building Co. just three years ago, but she’s already had a big impact at the firm. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and native of the state, Dahlgren has exhibited a can-do attitude from the first time she laced up her boots to work at a job site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee

Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Daily Reporter

Daily Reporter honors its Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter is all about news headlines in the construction industry. On Wednesday, The Daily Reporter honored 39 individuals and companies that made headlines throughout 2022 as the media company honored its Newsmakers of the Year at the Harley-Davidson Garage in Milwaukee. MEET THE 2022 NEWSMAKERS OF THE YEAR.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Reporter

Brennan helps to grow his company into an industry leader

When John Brennan III was 7 years old, he was involved in an automobile accident that left him handicapped. Despite the challenges created by the accident, Brennan went on to graduate from Stanford University in 1985 and Marquette Law School in 1991. After practicing law for several years, in 1994 he went to work for the family mechanical contracting business, JM Brennan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis

The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
pioneeroutlook.org

Students share their thoughts on the new parking pass

Greendale High School has put in a new parking policy for all students and staff in the 2022-23 school year. The parking pass costs $160 and students are assigned to a random numbered parking spot that they need to park in every day. This year as students came into the...
GREENDALE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
MILWAUKEE, WI

