Daily Reporter
Garcia has her tentacles into everything at Ahern
When Michelle Garcia was hired as an intern at J.F. Ahern in 1998, she didn’t intend to pursue a long career in the industry. But she quickly fell in love with the work and the variety that comes with it. “It felt great to help a customer or learn...
Daily Reporter
WRTP | BIG STEP changing workforce cultures through training
In the 1990s, Milwaukee’s traditional industry base faced a lot of challenges. The combination of the recovery of manufacturing, retirement of an aging workforce and the diversification of the regional economy created a growing skills shortage. It was during this time period that the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership was...
Daily Reporter
Getting workers home safe at core of Dahlgren’s mission
Ally Dahlgren joined Gilbane Building Co. just three years ago, but she’s already had a big impact at the firm. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and native of the state, Dahlgren has exhibited a can-do attitude from the first time she laced up her boots to work at a job site.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee
Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
Daily Reporter
Daily Reporter honors its Newsmakers of the Year
The Daily Reporter is all about news headlines in the construction industry. On Wednesday, The Daily Reporter honored 39 individuals and companies that made headlines throughout 2022 as the media company honored its Newsmakers of the Year at the Harley-Davidson Garage in Milwaukee. MEET THE 2022 NEWSMAKERS OF THE YEAR.
Daily Reporter
Brennan helps to grow his company into an industry leader
When John Brennan III was 7 years old, he was involved in an automobile accident that left him handicapped. Despite the challenges created by the accident, Brennan went on to graduate from Stanford University in 1985 and Marquette Law School in 1991. After practicing law for several years, in 1994 he went to work for the family mechanical contracting business, JM Brennan.
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
Milwaukee set to designate site of 1961 LGBTQ uprising a historical landmark
In the early evening hours of Aug. 5, 1961, Josie Carter was sitting at the bar in the Black Nite, a gay tavern in Milwaukee, doing her makeup in her bathrobe. Later that evening, she would lead bar patrons as they fought back against a group of Navy service members in what some historians believe could be the first recorded LGBTQ uprising in the country.
pioneeroutlook.org
Students share their thoughts on the new parking pass
Greendale High School has put in a new parking policy for all students and staff in the 2022-23 school year. The parking pass costs $160 and students are assigned to a random numbered parking spot that they need to park in every day. This year as students came into the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
North side business owners say they are losing money to reckless driving
A couple of north side business owners say they need help to keep their clients safe because of all reckless drivers on Fond Du Lac Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
CBS 58
Milwaukee moving expert discusses how to dispose of junk properly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Folks getting geared up to sell a home, clean out the garage or even do a little bit of cleaning while digging out the winter wardrobe, it is important to know ahead of time what items can and cannot be hauled away by junk removal services.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
