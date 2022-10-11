ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star Safety R.J. Jones Commits to UCLA

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday night. Jones, who was offered on August 1, picked the Bruins over offers from a variety of Pac-12 schools. He had previously been committed to California, but decommitted from the Bears soon after his offer from UCLA.
Lincoln Riley updates linebacker Shane Lee's injury status

USC captain Shane Lee is “further along certainly than he was” to return, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday in his press conference. The fourth-year junior linebacker, who was observed with a cast on his left forearm/wrist in pregame warmups against Washington State, did not dress out against the Cougars.
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
