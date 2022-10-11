Read full article on original website
Bobbie Morriss
3d ago
man I swear news break is gone down the damn tubes. are you going to give us the reason she was pulled over? all you got is a video of them saying get out the car her saying no. that's not a whole lot to go on
WECT
Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles suffered...
cbs17
Police search for gunman after man fatally shot in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive. Officers say they responded to a call...
cbs17
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
WRAL
Victims identified in Raleigh shooting: Mother, officer, 16-year-old
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
WRAL
Witness describes east Raleigh neighborhood shooting: 'We heard the gunshots. I saw him bleeding out in the car.'
Woman claiming she was unlawfully handcuffed by Fayetteville police plans to file lawsuit, police chief responds
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A disturbing video getting attention on social media shows a woman scuffling with Fayetteville police as they pull her from her car and place her in handcuffs. Ja'Lana Dunlap said she was taking pictures of a dump site on Sept. 6, something her boss asked her...
WRAL
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
cbs17
Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
WRAL
Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School
Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
Family wants justice for 5-year-old girl who was beaten to death. Prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy did it
Authorities made two arrests in a months-long WRAL Investigation into the death of a 5-year old-girl in Wake County. Investigators said a 10-year-old boy beat the girl to death at the Raleigh home of her half-sister's paternal grandmother, Shirletta Yolando Moore. It happened while Moore was working, investigators said. Moore,...
cbs17
ON CAMERA: Fayetteville police search for jewelry robbery suspects who busted through pawn shop display case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are searching for two male suspects who were seen on camera breaking a display case and stealing a “significant amount of jewelry.”. Police said the robbery took place while employees were inside Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Friday during business...
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
cbs17
2 arrested after deputies seize 59+ grams of fentanyl, other drugs in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies. It stems from a partnership with multiple agencies that began in July to dismantle a drug trafficking organization in the Eastern District of North Carolina. During the...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
cbs17
Man arrested for indecent exposure at 4 businesses around Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for a number of indecent exposure incidents around the town of Selma. DeShawn Lamont Hodges was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers on routine patrol spotted him in the Knights Inn, according to the sheriff’s office.
WRAL
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
