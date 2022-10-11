ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Bobbie Morriss
3d ago

man I swear news break is gone down the damn tubes. are you going to give us the reason she was pulled over? all you got is a video of them saying get out the car her saying no. that's not a whole lot to go on

WECT

Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles suffered...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police search for gunman after man fatally shot in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive. Officers say they responded to a call...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School

Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC

