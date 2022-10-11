Read full article on original website
Boro Fall Fest returns to Wilson on heels of centennial celebration
Wilson Borough is bringing back its Boro Fall Fest to round out this week, one year after the inaugural event was held to celebrate the Northampton County community’s centennial celebration. Full details are available at celebratewilson.org for the festival scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1...
WFMZ-TV Online
Here are the dates for this year's Christkindlmarkt
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday season prep is already underway. Christkindlmarkt has announced the dates for the 2022 market. It will run weekends at SteelStacks starting Friday, November 18, through December 18. Ticket info will be announced at a later date.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Major Pennsylvania Turnpike disruption scheduled for this weekend
Drivers should expect delays and a long detour on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend. Crews are scheduled to remove a temporary bridge carrying Interstate 476 over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The turnpike is set to be closed north and south between the Mahoning Valley and Lehigh Valley Interchanges. The shutdown is expected to last from Friday night into early Monday morning.
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
sauconsource.com
When is the 2022 Hellertown Halloween Parade?
Now that fall has arrived, it’s time to put important annual events like Halloween parades and Trick-or-Treat nights on calendars. One of the most beloved fall events in the Saucon Valley area is the Hellertown Halloween Parade. (See below for other local Halloween parade dates and times.) Known as...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Country Club prepares to welcome back community members
EXETER TWP., Pa. - After years of going unused, the Reading Country Club is ready to welcome community members back. On Saturday, the club will host a rebirth event that will showcase the grounds and event space. "There were taxpayers paying their money into a building they couldn't even come...
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
lvpnews.com
“We Build Bethlehem” event announced
Chairperson Janine Santoro announced an upcoming “We Build Bethlehem” event at the Mayor’s South Side Task Force Sept. 27 hybrid meeting held in the NCC Fowler Center. “Building a Bethlehem for Everyone: What You Told Us and What’s in Store” is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NCC Fowler Center. Santoro asked those interested in attending to register at: https://bit.ly/webuildbethlehem.
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
WFMZ-TV Online
Block of blighted buildings coming down to make way for senior housing in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - An entire city block of blighted buildings is coming down in Shenandoah to make way for affordable, senior housing. The 100 block of North Bower Street will no longer be an eyesore. "This community once had more than 30,000 people and so when people left, unfortunately the...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
sauconsource.com
Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
Times News
Fire company opens its doors
Dozens turned out Tuesday evening for a Fire Prevention Night event hosted by the Hometown Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Rush Township. Attendees got the chance to meet volunteer firefighters and fire police from the Hometown company, as well as the McAdoo Fire Department. Both departments displayed apparatus and...
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
