Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes
NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
Kicking off Fire Prevention Week, $71,000 was awarded to 142 departments
PLYMOUTH,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — It is Fire Prevention Week – and grants have been awarded to 142 departments across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania American Water announced it has awarded $71,000 to those 142 fire and rescue organizations, all through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The grant program was launched...
Children, workers rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded Tuesday morning to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
'Oil and chip' sealing on SR-1010
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that the final stage in a seal coat project on State Route 1010 in Luzerne County is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The final stage in this project, a fog seal application, will take place in Swoyersville...
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
Man accused of videotaping, recording PSP conversation with juvenile victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man after they say he videotaped a police conversation with a juvenile victim while discussing sensitive information related to a case. According to PSP, troopers were working on an active investigation involving a juvenile victim on Saturday. While conducting the...
Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
Manufacturing week in Pennsylania comes to Sunbury
Sunbury, Northumberland Co. — Governor Wolf declared this week Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania to celebrate local manufacturing. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna has been touring locations this week where Pennsylvania gave funding to. Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting are two local...
'No means yes sometimes,' says man accused of raping teen inside hotel room
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man is facing rape charges after a teenage victim came forward with allegations against him. According to Shamokin Dam Police, officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites around 11:20 AM on Monday to investigate the alleged rape of an 18-year-old female employee at the hotel.
Homicide suspect's brother charged in connection to fatal Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Another man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Kingston last month. According to Kingston Police, on September 10th around 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on the 300 block of Main Street outside Leonardo’s Club formerly known as Shanix.
Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
Undercover sting leads to drug arrest in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO., (WOLF) — A man is behind bars in Columbia County following an unde4rcover scheme that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia. According to Bloomsburg Police, on Monday around 9:45 PM, officers of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Scott Township Police Department, along with...
Blink-182 performing at Hersheypark Stadium, tickets available now
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you like Blink-182, you're gonna love Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Blink-182 announced they're coming to the Hersheypark Stadium as part of their tour with Turnstile. For the first time in almost 10 years, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are...
Debate for 109th district open seat turns into Q and A when only one candidate shows up
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — With the primary elections less than a month away, students at Bloomsburg University organized a debate for the candidates vying for a seat in state house’s 109th district. The current position is filled by Republican David Millard who is not seeking reelection. The...
