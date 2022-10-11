ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, PA

WOLF

Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes

NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Kicking off Fire Prevention Week, $71,000 was awarded to 142 departments

PLYMOUTH,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — It is Fire Prevention Week – and grants have been awarded to 142 departments across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania American Water announced it has awarded $71,000 to those 142 fire and rescue organizations, all through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The grant program was launched...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

'Oil and chip' sealing on SR-1010

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that the final stage in a seal coat project on State Route 1010 in Luzerne County is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The final stage in this project, a fog seal application, will take place in Swoyersville...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Manufacturing week in Pennsylania comes to Sunbury

Sunbury, Northumberland Co. — Governor Wolf declared this week Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania to celebrate local manufacturing. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna has been touring locations this week where Pennsylvania gave funding to. Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting are two local...
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Undercover sting leads to drug arrest in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO., (WOLF) — A man is behind bars in Columbia County following an unde4rcover scheme that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia. According to Bloomsburg Police, on Monday around 9:45 PM, officers of the Bloomsburg Police Department, Scott Township Police Department, along with...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Blink-182 performing at Hersheypark Stadium, tickets available now

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you like Blink-182, you're gonna love Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Blink-182 announced they're coming to the Hersheypark Stadium as part of their tour with Turnstile. For the first time in almost 10 years, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are...
HERSHEY, PA

