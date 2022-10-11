SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man is facing rape charges after a teenage victim came forward with allegations against him. According to Shamokin Dam Police, officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites around 11:20 AM on Monday to investigate the alleged rape of an 18-year-old female employee at the hotel.

