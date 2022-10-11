Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Book Offers a‘Map to Your Soul’
Interview with Astrologer-Psychologist Jennifer Freed on Her Journey Toward Living Deeply. When Jennifer Freed asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 70th birthday, I blurted out my fantasy of going to Florence to research my memoir. “I can make that happen!” she exclaimed. And she did. She sent out a fundraising letter that was so effective, even people who didn’t know me contributed.
Ventura County Reporter
After Dark: Oct. 13, 2022
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 10/13. Live Music. Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies
West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
Santa Barbara’s Hotel Californian Epitomizes Coastal-Cool in the American Riviera
Santa Barbara has a coastal-cool ease that belies other beach-town destinations with an air of pretension and frenetic energy. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the city's lured Golden State residents and out-of-towners with its Mediterranean climate, booming viticulture, and laissez faire attitude. That’s why Hotel Californian is […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Delights in the Lion’s Den of Buellton
David Walker speaks to the crowd at the recent Lion’s Den dinner, while Chef Rachel Ponce and Chef Bryan Aceves discuss the dishes created by Pair With Rachel. | Credit: Jessica Cheung. It’s a tribute to David Walker’s passion for his project that, as he talks you through the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront
A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP IN PEACE: Scott Starr
Scott Starr was a trusted photographer for Thrasher through the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He got the cover with the first batch of photos he submitted and continued to document the skaters of Santa Barbara and beyond, from the OG Mike Taylor at the T-Bowls through the Shorty’s era. He shot several covers including our then-bestseller Tony Hawk melon to fakie for January, 1991, which turned out to be the first SOTY cover, (even if the staff didn’t realize it at the time.) His love of photography and life extended beyond skating to surfing, snowboarding, music and freestyle Frisbee. He will be missed by the skaters of Santa Barbara and family and friends worldwide.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children. Helena Mason Art Gallery’s Art for Good show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s
“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
Santa Barbara Independent
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pairing Santa Barbara Bud with Beer
As VP of sales for Pacific Stone, Ted Whitney oversees a lot of cannabis, most of which is grown in the brand’s 1.1 million square foot greenhouse in Carpinteria. But before he entered the weed business, Whitney studied molecular biology at the University of Colorado, worked briefly in wholesale wine, and then spent 15 years building up the craft beer industry.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
