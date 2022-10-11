ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Park in Orangeburg County town of Vance gets upgrade

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The local park in the town of Vance is a meeting point for many residents, and the town is working on upgrading it as a way to attract more visitors. “On our welcome sign it says ‘Vance the home of family reunions,'" said Vance Mayor...
Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree

CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
RMC opens only outpatient neurology clinic in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Regional Medical Center (RMC) is opening a new outpatient neurology facility in Orangeburg. Hospital officials say prior to this facility, there was an absence of a neurology clinic, and it was felt among many patients in the area. “It was a big disparity or gap...
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. The arrest follows a 12-count indictment issued by the SC State Grand jury. The indictments generally allege Braddy abused his position and spent school funds for personal use, including through misuse of RCSD1 purchasing cards (P-cards).
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
Stephanee Seay is the News19 Teacher of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You're never too young to learn how to become an author and an illustrator!. That was the message for the three, four, and five-year-old students in Stephanee Seay's Montessori class at Pontiac Elementary School when we stopped in to surprise her. Seay has been an educator...
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Prosecutors: Ex-Richland One official took $23,000 in school funds for personal use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state grand jury has indicted a former Richland One official on charges that he embezzled school funds for his own personal use. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. Prosecutors said he resigned from the district in May of 2021 on grounds of insubordination.
