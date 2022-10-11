Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
Park in Orangeburg County town of Vance gets upgrade
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The local park in the town of Vance is a meeting point for many residents, and the town is working on upgrading it as a way to attract more visitors. “On our welcome sign it says ‘Vance the home of family reunions,'" said Vance Mayor...
Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
RELATED PEOPLE
RMC opens only outpatient neurology clinic in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Regional Medical Center (RMC) is opening a new outpatient neurology facility in Orangeburg. Hospital officials say prior to this facility, there was an absence of a neurology clinic, and it was felt among many patients in the area. “It was a big disparity or gap...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. The arrest follows a 12-count indictment issued by the SC State Grand jury. The indictments generally allege Braddy abused his position and spent school funds for personal use, including through misuse of RCSD1 purchasing cards (P-cards).
40 Midlands victims services groups receiving $13.7M in grant funding
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crime victims services groups across the state now have $32 million in grant money to use so they can continue to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. This is all thanks to federal dollars from fines and penalties, as well as a small portion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
Stephanee Seay is the News19 Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You're never too young to learn how to become an author and an illustrator!. That was the message for the three, four, and five-year-old students in Stephanee Seay's Montessori class at Pontiac Elementary School when we stopped in to surprise her. Seay has been an educator...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Prosecutors: Ex-Richland One official took $23,000 in school funds for personal use
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state grand jury has indicted a former Richland One official on charges that he embezzled school funds for his own personal use. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. Prosecutors said he resigned from the district in May of 2021 on grounds of insubordination.
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
Pregnant woman jailed after 2020 to serve full sentence
A South Carolina judge has ruled that a pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over her behavior during racial justice protests in 2020 will not receive a reduced sentence.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 3