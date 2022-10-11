Read full article on original website
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says Los Angeles Rams low-balled him with offer
There’s a decent chance that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the defending champion Los Angeles Rams
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
Yardbarker
49ers Host Six Players For Tryouts
Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season. The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco....
Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole
Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
49ers work out 6 players, including a couple familiar faces
The 49ers are about due to do some roster shuffling with a new wave of injuries moving players to IR and a couple of practice squad spots opening up with PS players being moved to the active roster. San Francisco on Monday worked out six players – all linemen on...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Tony Kornheiser: Warriors should ‘move Heaven and Earth' to find who leaked Draymond video
Pardon the Interruption’s Tony Kornheiser says the Warriors should “move Heaven and Earth” to find who leaked video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
Colts sign offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe to practice squad
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are signing veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad, a source told IndyStar on Tuesday, in a move that adds veteran depth to a position group that has struggled. Indianapolis can elevate Nsekhe to the active roster on game day three times before...
NBC Sports
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
FOX Sports
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Report: Draymond’s future with Warriors beyond this season in ‘serious doubt’
Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors beyond this season is reportedly in “doubt.” The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year took a self-imposed leave of absence last week after punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
NBC Bay Area
Draymond Green's Jordan Poole Punch ‘Jarring' to Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Baldwin Jr. describes 'jarring' view of Draymond's Poole punch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the son of a college basketball coach, Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been around hoops his entire life. When it comes to team dynamics, there isn't much Baldwin hasn't seen on or off...
