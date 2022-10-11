Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Despite report, a harvest rally may help farmers
Soybean markets had a shock to close out September. The Quarterly Stocks report released by the USDA showed stocks much higher than anticipated, forcing more than 40 cent drops in upcoming contracts. The drop may be have been a combination of events, as South American prospects rise, but it is...
Phys.org
South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment. In South Africa, the...
iheart.com
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report
Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
agupdate.com
Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues
Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets. Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Drought expands in the Corn Belt as harvest continues
The first full week of October 2022, week-ending October 8th, brought above normal temperatures to the western half of the Corn Belt with colder than normal temperatures in the far eastern portions of the region. By the end of the week, much colder weather arrived with a widespread frost and freeze event that ended the growing season across parts of the Corn Belt.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Soil testing can help farmers make improvements and save money
Soil tests are a good way for farmers to see what they need when it comes to making improvements to their fertility program. There are multiple benefits to testing soil but with input costs very high, targeted use of inputs can make a big difference to your bottom line. That’s...
