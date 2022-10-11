Photo Credit: 12 NewsRegular readers of APG know that the fight over short-term rentals has been front and center for both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. For a while onerous and conflicted state law dictated that municipalities had essentially no local control over the issue until a massive localized public outcry became too loud to ignore. Now that municipalities have been offered some degree of control, both Scottsdale and PV aren’t wasting much time.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO