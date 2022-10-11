Read full article on original website
West Valley View
Long-awaited Downtown Goodyear plans detailed
The city of Goodyear and investment company Globe Corporation have detailed their plans to develop the downtown area. The site, called GSQ, spans approximately 150 acres north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway in the country’s ninth-fastest growing city. In the coming years, the area will include a mixed-use, walkable urban center featuring a range of amenities that have been highly anticipated by the community.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named as Financial ‘Triple Crown’ Award Winner
The City of Phoenix has been named a 2020 Triple Crown Winner by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The Triple Crown designation represents a significant achievement. To qualify, each entity must meet the high standards of all three separate award programs. Each award program recognizes governments that produce reports which communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards.
ABC 15 News
Renters face more "crazy" fees, $300 to pay for "amenities"?
As rents continue to rise in the Valley, so have fees renters have to pay. And more of those fees are costs that are always included in a rent payment. The San Paulo Apartments in Ahwatukee advertise "remarkable amenities" on their website. Monika calls them basic. But when she signed...
Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission
Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
KTAR.com
Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant
PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Community Foundation Elects Betts to Board
The Arizona Community Foundation’s Board of Directors elected Steven A. Betts to the board. Betts was elected during the board’s September meeting and began his term immediately. ACF Board members serve three-year terms, renewable up to two times. Betts is Managing Director of Development or Holualoa Companies, which...
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Scottsdale Unveils STR Regulations – Will It Be Enough for the Irritated Citizenry?
Photo Credit: 12 NewsRegular readers of APG know that the fight over short-term rentals has been front and center for both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. For a while onerous and conflicted state law dictated that municipalities had essentially no local control over the issue until a massive localized public outcry became too loud to ignore. Now that municipalities have been offered some degree of control, both Scottsdale and PV aren’t wasting much time.
SignalsAZ
Tempe Addresses Needs, Improves Community Experience in Parks
In response to resident concerns and needs in city parks, the City of Tempe is acting to make changes that respect all people and improve the experience of visiting and using these important community amenities. Changes include additional outreach by the city’s HOPE and CARE 7 teams for community crisis services assistance, heightened enforcement of park rules and added security.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
One Arizona City Makes Panhandling A Crime
“The goal of the city of Glendale isn’t to generate revenue off these people."
allaboutarizonanews.com
Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year
From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
Someburros Eyes Summer 2023 Opening in New North Phoenix Development
The brand’s origins can be traced back to Poncho’s, a restaurant opened by the Vasquez family’s matriarch, Isabel, in Phoenix in 1972.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue
Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
