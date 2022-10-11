‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ premiere, cast, teams, trailer, partners, TV channel, how to watch without cable (10/12)

Read full article on original website
CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall
The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
When does Halloween Ends premiere? Actual release date, time, trailer, cast, how to watch without cable (10/14)
This Halloween, give yourself a fright with the new release of Halloween Ends. This sequel to the beloved Halloween horror movie franchise becomes available to watch right at midnight tonight, Friday, October 14 only on Peacock. To watch the trailer, take a look at the video provided below. Jamie Lee...
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ finale actual release time, date, free live stream, cast, trailer, how to watch online, on demand (10/13/2022)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 finale airs tomorrow on Thursday, October 13 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series takes place chronologically prior to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, in a time when there is relative peace across the land. During the highly-anticipated finale, Sauron arrives, the rings are forged, and Mordor rises to its full evil power. To watch the series, tune in to Amazon Prime Video. To see the season finale trailer, take a look at the video provided above.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Bears vs Commanders on Prime Video in Week 6; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears host a desperate Washington Commanders team in the fifth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Bears vs. Commanders now on Thursday Night Football.
How to watch ‘The Real Love Boat’ tonight (10/12/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The second episode of the new romance series on CBS, “The Real Love Boat,” is called “As Solid as the Rock of Gibraltar.”. “The Real Love Boat” airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. LIVE STREAM: CBS on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and.
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?
The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Chicago Med (Season 8 Episode 4) “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Teacher”, trailer, release date
When a subway train goes off the tracks, Marcel volunteers to help the victims. Taylor and Halstead must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient. Asher and Archer clash over a pregnant patient. Startattle.com – Chicago Med | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title:...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/13/22)
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears play host to Carson Wentz and the floundering Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago had lost seven in a row to Washington before winning in 2019. The Commanders have dropped their last four. This NFC matchup kicks off Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Fire Country Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before
The Fire Country cast has some familiar and not-so-familiar faces.
When Will ‘All American’ Season 5 Arrive On Netflix?
Monday night is filled with must-see options. From Monday Night Football to all-new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and The Good Doctor on ABC, there’s no shortage of spectacular options. Allow us to add to your Monday night streaming queues with a bit of good news: All American and All American: Homecoming are about to return with new seasons!
This Netflix Star Just Joined the Cast of 'New Amsterdam'
Alas, New Amsterdam fans. Showrunners previously confirmed that the series is ending after the current (fifth) season. In the years since New Amsterdam first aired on NBC, viewers have gotten to know and love the colorful cast of characters who work at Bellevue Hospital. Sadly, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, series staple Freema Agyeman — who played Helen — announced her exit from the show.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
