Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve
Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Concerns over King Charles III's cut price coronation: Experts warn a smaller event could 'waste opportunity to advertise UK on a global stage' if the ceremony is cut from four hours to one, the guest list is slashed by 6,000 and ancient rituals axed
A 'stripped back' Coronation could squander a vital chance to promote Britain's global standing, commentators said yesterday. King Charles is said to favour a cut-down ceremony that would be drastically shorter in length and would see the guest list slashed from 8,000 dignitaries to just 2,000. Commentators warned the plans...
U.K.・
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Samoa out to write final chapter of rugby league’s Pacific Revolution | Patrick Skene
In a bubble away from contract negotiations and negative media, culture is blending this team of stars into a star team
The Tab
Southampton is officially 12th best university in UK, according to new World Rankings
The University of Southampton is the joint 12th best uni in the UK, according to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2023, released today. The university ranks joint 108th in the world with the University of Birmingham, making the two unis joint 12th best in the UK. The best...
Commanders fans wear paper bags saying 'Sell The Team' amid owner Dan Snyder's NFL drama
Washington Commanders fans were wearing paper bags pleading Dan Snyder to sell the team amid years-long drama surrounding the organization.
Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation. Here are the stories...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000
More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show.Some 75,628 people have made the journey since 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.Official Home Office figures show that between January 2018 and June 2022, 51,881 migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK.Since then 23,747 have been detected, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.The department said 856 migrants arrived in 19 boats on Wednesday, as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day in a row.Children wrapped in blankets were pictured being carried...
BBC
ULEZ: Mayor of London admits zone expansion could be delayed
London's mayor has conceded for the first time he might delay plans to extend the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). Sadiq Khan has appointed an independent analyst to look at proposals to extend the daily £12.50 levy on polluting cars to all of Greater London. It follows criticism...
BBC
Virgin jumbo arrives in Cornwall for UK space launch
The aeroplane that will be used for the first-ever satellite launch from the UK has touched down to begin mission preparations. The 747 is set to despatch a rocket out over the Atlantic next month to put nine spacecraft, including British-built ones, high above Earth. Virgin Orbit's jumbo, known as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Tab
Newcastle University has ranked 20th in UK in Times World University Rankings
Newcastle University has ranked 20th in the United Kingdom in the new Times World University Rankings for 2023 and placed 139th in the World. The University jumped from 26th place in the UK in 2021 to 20th place in 2022 and has held this position in the 2023 table. In...
The Tab
Lancaster is the 15th best uni in the UK, according to world rankings
Lancaster University has placed 122nd in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, a yearly league table that was released today. This places it as the 15th-best university in the United Kingdom. The university received an overall score of 60.8, which is calculated using “13 carefully calibrated performance indicators...
The Tab
Edinburgh University fifth best in UK and best in Scotland in Times World University Rankings
The Times World University Rankings 2023 have been released and Edinburgh has ranked 29th overall, whilst also being the highest-ranked university in Scotland. It’s the first time since 2020 that the university has moved up a place, going from 30th from 2020 to 2022, to 29th. Edinburgh was ranked...
thebiochronicle.com
Zoom Charges In Kenya: The Most Expensive Tollgate
It’s no secret that the internet is a powerful tool for both business and consumers. It has allowed people from all corners of the globe to connect and share information quickly and easily. And with that comes an increased demand for internet services—something that Zoom Corporation is well aware of. In a recent article, Zoom charges in Kenya have been called the most expensive tollgate in the world. What is Zoom? Zoom is a video conferencing company that offers global video Calling, Meeting, Collaboration, presentations and teleconferences. So what does this have to do with Kenya? Zoom charges users in Kenya $2 per minute for standard calls, $5 per minute for premium calls, and $10 per minute for international calls. These high rates are likely due to Zoom’s need to recoup their costs associated with providing service in Kenya. Is $2 per minute really the most expensive tollgate in the world? We’ll leave it up to you to decide. But what we can tell you is that if you’re looking for a good way to connect with people outside of your country, Zoom may not be the best option. There are other options available that don’t.
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most-drawn numbers for Lotto, EuroMillions, Thunderball and Set for Life revealed by analysis
Whether you have a set of numbers that you use every week or tend to opt for a lucky dip, it can sometimes feel like certain lottery numbers are drawn more often than others. With this in mind, researchers have analysed the results from previous National Lottery games to see which numbers come up the most and least frequently.
Comments / 0