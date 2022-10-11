Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘NCIS’ Reverses Ratings Trend with Newest Episode
NCIS enjoyed its best audience of the season Monday, as the show welcomed back two… The post ‘NCIS’ Reverses Ratings Trend with Newest Episode appeared first on Outsider.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down
CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
EW.com
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wednesday Ratings: Rain-Delayed MLB, Chicago Fire Lead Night
In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the Wednesday afternoon NLDS Game 2 between the Braves and Phillies was rain-delayed into primetime, where it led in the demo with a 0.7 average, while drawing 3.5 million total viewers. NBC’s Chicago Fire (6.9 mil/0.6) copped the night’s largest audience, meanwhile, even as it, Med (6.3 mil/0.5) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6, read post mortem) all dipped week-to-week. CBS’ Survivor (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped, while The Real Love Boat (1.9 mil.0.3) and The Amazing Race (2.3 mil/0.3) both held pretty steady. Over on ABC, The Conners (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.3 mil/0.3)...
MLB・
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
TVOvermind
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere May Hint at Hetty’s Death
Say it isn’t so. Hetty is dead? When NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off season 14 tonight, a fan favorite character may not be with the team anymore. Tonight’s premiere is “Game of Drones.” And the CBS plot tease says “the NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”
ComicBook
One Chicago Showrunner Has Bad News for Crossover Plans in New Seasons
One Chicago showrunner has bad new for fans looking for a crossover in these new seasons. TVLine spoke to co-showrunner Andrea Newman about seeing Chicago Fire, Med, and PD all crossing streams again. It's no secret that COVID-19 changed the game for people around the world. In the realm of entertainment, there are some protocols that need to be followed to keep everyone safe. Those kinds of constraints are going to make it difficult to have the massive team-up specials that fans of the Chicago universe look forward to. But, Newman wasn't there to spray cold water on all the excitement. The crossovers might take a different shape in this season and the immediate future. Check out what she told the outlet right here down below.
NCIS Is Giving Fans A Three-Way Crossover For The First Time, Featuring Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell And More
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are coming together for a three-way crossover, the first time this has been done in the franchise.
SFGate
'Nothing replaces winning': Big 12 back from the brink
NEW YORK (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spent part of this week in Manhattan, at ESPN's South Street Seaport studios and also hunkered down in the midtown offices of one of the top public relations firms in the country, trying to “set the narrative” for a conference that has come back from the brink.
‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Exits After Eight Seasons, Final Episode to Air in December
“Chicago Med” is losing another doctor. Brian Tee, who portrays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the Dick Wolf series after eight seasons on the show, Variety confirms. His last episode will be episode 9, “Could Be The Start Of Something New,” airing December 7. Additionally, Tee will return for episode 16 to make his directorial debut. Tee has starred on the NBC medical drama since the series’ 2015 debut. While he has appeared in 131 episodes, he was absent for much of the seventh season as he filmed “Expats,” an upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video. In the Season 8 premiere, Ethan is...
SFGate
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: All American Returns Down; The Good Doctor Slides to Lows
The broadcast networks cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022-23 season. The CW's Monday schedule got underway last night, and the numbers are not anything to write home about. All American Season 5 Episode 1 managed 434,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The series was down from last...
Comments / 0