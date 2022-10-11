Read full article on original website
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
AZFamily
Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m. Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving westbound on Baseline when he crashed into the...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
New details revealed in wrong way crash, family shares memories
ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.
Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash from September
Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in September.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson results in a woman needing amputations
An Oct. 10 DUI crash on I-10 in Tolleson resulted in a woman needing amputations on her legs. Authorities say the person who caused the crash is facing charges and a hefty, cash-only bond.
ABC 15 News
Sunnyslope community helping neighbors impacted by massive fire
Almost a week since a devastating apartment fire in north Phoenix left 79 residents without a home. The Sunnyslope community is making sure dozens of impacted residents are not forgotten. Residents say the fire initially sparked at a house, which had several units, and then spread to the apartment complex...
AZFamily
Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The officials reported a multi-vehicle accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that multiple vehicles collided in the westbound lane of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road
A man is dead after being hit by a car near 16th Street and Osborn Road. Police do believe that impairment was a factor.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
AZFamily
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year
The innovative lobster roll brand has made quite a splash since its food truck first debuted last year.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
