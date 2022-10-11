ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m. Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving westbound on Baseline when he crashed into the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Chandler, AZ
Accidents
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Alma School
ABC 15 News

Sunnyslope community helping neighbors impacted by massive fire

Almost a week since a devastating apartment fire in north Phoenix left 79 residents without a home. The Sunnyslope community is making sure dozens of impacted residents are not forgotten. Residents say the fire initially sparked at a house, which had several units, and then spread to the apartment complex...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
NEW RIVER, AZ
AZFamily

NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
NEW RIVER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy