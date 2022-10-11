Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Man City clash; Madrid hosts Barça
Manchester City travels to Liverpool on Sunday in a meeting of the English Premier League's most dominant recent teams
BBC
'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. Firmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. Klopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club
There are chances that Kylian Mbappe could join a Premier League club when he leaves PSG.
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann's second half strike hands Diego Simeone's side a narrow victory to leapfrog the hosts into third spot in LaLiga
Frenchman Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. After a first half of very few chances, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
