Premier League

'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'

J﻿urgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. F﻿irmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. K﻿lopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann's second half strike hands Diego Simeone's side a narrow victory to leapfrog the hosts into third spot in LaLiga

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. After a first half of very few chances, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the...
SOCCER
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

