Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU
Writers for Law & Order: SVU are setting up Amanda Rollins to leave the 16th… The post Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU appeared first on Outsider.
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures
Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Mariska Hargitay Has 2 Adopted Kids—Meet Her Sweet Family With Husband Peter Hermann
She may be Detective Olivia Benson to Law & Order fans, but to Mariska Hargitay‘s kids, she’s just known as mom. Hargitay, who has starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the past 20-plus years, is the mother of three children with her husband, Peter Hermann.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Slam NBC Series for 'Insulting' Kelli Giddish Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode
Before we get to the full Law & Order: SVU recap for “The One You… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode appeared first on Outsider.
Coolio's Oldest Son Breaks Silence on Rapper's Death
Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke out for the first time since the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died late last month. Ivey told The U.S. Sun his father's death was a "complete shock," although Coolio had "health complications" before he died. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, which was also Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. Exit: I Think Will Is Going to Be 'Extremely Lonely'
With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. exit looming on the horizon this fall, one can’t help but wonder if Jay Halstead and his Med brother Will will get to share a moment before Soffer bids adieu to the #OneChicago universe. “I hope so. I really do,” Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, tells TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett in the above video interview from a recent #OneChicago Day press junket. “I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss continues. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never...
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 3
On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3, Benson and the team picked up on some shocking signs that the star was in a volatile relationship. Meanwhile, Rollins struggled with taking the stress of work home with her. Did she manage to find the right balance?. Elsewhere, Fin taught...
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
New Grey's Anatomy Cast Members In Season 19 And Where You've Seen Them Before
Grey Anatomy has added to its main cast for Season 19, so who are the new doctors, and where else have you seen them?
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'
"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport. In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
Chicago Med (Season 8 Episode 4) “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Teacher”, trailer, release date
When a subway train goes off the tracks, Marcel volunteers to help the victims. Taylor and Halstead must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient. Asher and Archer clash over a pregnant patient. Startattle.com – Chicago Med | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title:...
