IGN
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
IGN
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
IGN
The Rings of Power Finale Explained - Sauron, The Lord of the Rings Timelines and More Twists
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale was filled with twists, turns, heartfelt moments and a whole lot of messed up timeline. Die-hard fans of Tolkien's world are going to have some major questions when it comes to the timing of the series, Sauron, and other key players in Rings of Power.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Season 1 Finale - Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. So here we find ourselves, at the end of all things – or...
IGN
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN
Scorn Review
Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
IGN
Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video
Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
IGN
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
IGN
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine on Why Viserys Died Thinking He Was a Failure
Paddy Considine’s performance as Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon is being praised by fans and critics alike. The actor spoke to Vulture about why he thinks his character died thinking he failed as a king. In the interview, Considine talked about how Viserys’ multiple...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-10-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/10/22!. 02:25 - Prison Architect: Undead - Official Reveal Trailer. 02:55 - ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Official Launch Trailer. 04:11 - King Of The Castle - Official Announcement Trailer. 05:58 - Once Upon a Jester - Official Platform...
IGN
Torchlight Infinite - Open Beta Trailer
The Torchlight: Infinite open beta is available now for PC and mobile. Check out the trailer to see the hero Youga in action in this loot-based action RPG.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sauron Actor Revealed
FULL SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SEASON ONE FINALE OF THE RINGS OF POWER. After much speculation as to their identity, the eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season revealed which cast member had been the evil Sauron all along. After an initial misdirect that said Sauron was The Stranger (David Weyman), it was revealed later in the episode that the Dark Lord was, in fact, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).
IGN
Spirited - Official Teaser Trailer
Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
IGN
Super Mario Movie Features Improvised Song From an Unlikely Character
Toad will be getting his very own song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key was asked whether Toad gets to sing in the upcoming video game adaptation. “He does,” he said. “I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros. which was...
IGN
Andor: A Mon Mothma Line Could Tease the Return of a Major Star Wars Villain
This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Andor spoiler-free premiere review if you're not caught up on the series yet. We’re at the midway point of Season 1 of Tony Gilroy’s Andor, and while most of the action has been focused on an Ocean’s Eleven-inspired heist of an Imperial payload on Aldahni, it’s important to pay attention to what’s been going on in other corners of the galaxy. “The Eye” rounds off with news that 80 million credits have been stolen from underneath the Empire’s nose. As the news ripples through the Galactic Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) talks about the planet Ghorman and how the Empire is taking away its people’s rights by cutting off trade. Although we don’t get to learn whether Mothma’s bill to protect this “peaceful and faithful ally” gets passed, the mere mention of Ghorman sets up the return of two former Star Wars villains.
