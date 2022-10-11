ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Offensive Issues, Mississippi State's Defense and More

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR83v_0iV72FQI00

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media on Tuesday as the No. 22 Wildcats look to end a two-game losing streak this Saturday, taking on Mississippi State in Lexington.

Scangarello reflected on the South Carolina loss, looking back at how QB Kaiya Sheron played in Will Levis' absence, what Mississippi State does well on the defensive side of the football and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Mississippi State Opened as a Betting Favorite Over the Wildcats

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday

Levis Still "Day-to-Day" Ahead of Mississippi State

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers.

Wildcats Today

Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?

Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield.  The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
aseaofblue.com

UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

