4 Great Burger Places in Washington
What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common
One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Some of the Rarest Stamps Are Selling For Millions — Which Ones Are the Most Valuable?
Stamps are arguably one of the most valuable treasures that exist today. Sure, some rare state quarters or Beanie Babies are likely to give you a significant return, but stamps are where the real money lies. These mere sheets of paper with an adhesive backing serve as both carriers of art and moments in history, making some stamps extremely valuable.
Chronicle
Washington's Stolen Unemployment Money Trickling in Three Years Later
Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
‘Proof I was there’: every Japanese American incarcerated in second world war finally named
Ireichō, a sacred book of names, lists all 125,284 people of Japanese descent who were held in camps across the US and is on display at an LA museum
It's one of the most radical and prophetic speeches in American history. And hardly anyone knows about it
In a little-known speech, Frederick Douglass sketched a vision of a post-racial America a century before the term was invented. Douglass, subject of a new film, spoke with uncanny precision about debates we're having now on race, immigration and American exceptionalism.
Slate
The Myth That Fuels the Panic Over Surgery for Trans Teenagers
This January, Alex Petkanas boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seattle. After years of working with his therapist and medical providers, he was finally on his way to get top surgery, a procedure that removes unwanted breast tissue. It’s a key part of gender-affirming care for many transgender and nonbinary people.
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
America Is Giving the World a Stomachache
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The global economy is a mess, and getting messier. In the past few months, the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates to stabilize prices. But core inflation, a basket of prices that excludes food and energy, is humming along, and the U.S. labor market is galloping ahead, despite some subtle signs of a slowdown. And even as the Fed fails to tame inflation here, it’s creating other kinds of pain here and around the world.
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle
Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.
Half of WA may have online subscription they don’t want
More than half of all people in Washington state may have unintentionally enrolled in a subscription service. Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a survey Monday that shows 59% of Washingtonians may be enrolled in a plan they thought was a one-time purchase. Unwanted subscriptions. “This survey reveals that corporations are...
The education and disillusionment of a young reporter in D.C. "should worry every American"
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Thursday was once my favorite day in Washington. From my perch answering phones in U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison's front office, I eagerly awaited the email that came in around 6 p.m. each Thursday: "wheels up." It meant the senator was on...
