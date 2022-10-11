ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Daily Mail

Joe Rogan interviews Steve Jobs who has been DEAD for 11 years: AI engages in an eerie 20-minute conversation in which they talk about LSD, religion and Apple's success

Artificial intelligence brought the late Steve Jobs back from the dead for a fabricated interview with Joe Rogan that focuses on the Apple founder's religious beliefs, success and experience while taking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The nearly 20-minute discussion, featured on Podcast.ai, was generated with text-to-voice software that used previous...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Government
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy