The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State
Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
Some of the Rarest Stamps Are Selling For Millions — Which Ones Are the Most Valuable?
Stamps are arguably one of the most valuable treasures that exist today. Sure, some rare state quarters or Beanie Babies are likely to give you a significant return, but stamps are where the real money lies. These mere sheets of paper with an adhesive backing serve as both carriers of art and moments in history, making some stamps extremely valuable.
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Joe Rogan interviews Steve Jobs who has been DEAD for 11 years: AI engages in an eerie 20-minute conversation in which they talk about LSD, religion and Apple's success
Artificial intelligence brought the late Steve Jobs back from the dead for a fabricated interview with Joe Rogan that focuses on the Apple founder's religious beliefs, success and experience while taking lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The nearly 20-minute discussion, featured on Podcast.ai, was generated with text-to-voice software that used previous...
The education and disillusionment of a young reporter in D.C. "should worry every American"
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Thursday was once my favorite day in Washington. From my perch answering phones in U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison's front office, I eagerly awaited the email that came in around 6 p.m. each Thursday: "wheels up." It meant the senator was on...
