sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Second Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. –The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation – the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is...
Shooting investigation closes northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a local Chevron gas station reporting he had been shot Wednesday morning.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Vigil to be held in memory of Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Loved ones and community members will be gathering for a prayer vigil to honor the memory of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes on Wednesday night. The prayer vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Selma’s Lincoln Park near McCall Avenue and Mill Street. Jolissa’s family said the vigil will be open for anyone […]
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
20-year-old woman killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed […]
Hoover High School student dies after being hit by car, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy has died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of a high school last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office. Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Hoover High […]
Car fire put out after vehicle crashes into home near Selma
A vehicle collided with house that prompted both the car and house to go up in flames Tuesday morning.
Fallen light pole at former Fresno CVS: who’s responsible?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Fresno closed its doors for the last time on September 13 – and in less than a month, a piece of debris lying in the parking lot is raising concerns. In the parking lot of 1302 Fulton Street lays a fallen light post – with signage […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
KMPH.com
Clovis Fire: PG&E drop line falls sparking fire across three homes in Clovis Sunday night
CLOVIS, Calif. — A fire broke out early Sunday evening across multiple homes on Peach and Rialto Avenues in southwest Clovis. City of Clovis Fire responded to a call of an outside detached garage on fire. When the first fire units arrived on scene, fire crews were notified by homeowners two doors down that there was an attic fire.
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
Valley food initiative receives millions of dollars
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in […]
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada: Looking Back 110 years
In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
DA: Man convicted in fatal Merced County shooting
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted in a shooting that left one man dead in Santa Nella earlier this year, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, officials announced that a jury had convicted 24-year-old Anthony Joseph Santos IV on a charge of first-degree murder. Around 7:30 a.m. […]
GV Wire
State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone
State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno
An alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno early Monday morning.
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
