Madera, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil to be held in memory of Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Loved ones and community members will be gathering for a prayer vigil to honor the memory of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes on Wednesday night. The prayer vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Selma’s Lincoln Park near McCall Avenue and Mill Street. Jolissa’s family said the vigil will be open for anyone […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley food initiative receives millions of dollars

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative will be presented with a large check with an even larger dollar amount. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food initiative is a coalition designed to work with current agriculture researchers, universities, and workers to develop the skills needed to access higher quality, higher paying jobs in […]
FRESNO, CA
Planada: Looking Back 110 years

Planada: Looking Back 110 years

In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
PLANADA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man convicted in fatal Merced County shooting

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted in a shooting that left one man dead in Santa Nella earlier this year, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, officials announced that a jury had convicted 24-year-old Anthony Joseph Santos IV on a charge of first-degree murder. Around 7:30 a.m. […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA

