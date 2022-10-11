Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
recordpatriot.com
Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralen Goforth is a standout linebacker at Southern California. His older brother, Randall, was a star cornerback at UCLA. With both of Los Angeles' college football teams unbeaten midway through a season for the first time in a generation, the Goforth family group chat is an exciting place to be this fall.
Comments / 0