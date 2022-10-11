Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Turnto10.com
Tab picked up for Swansea family who was honoring late son's birthday
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Ryan Kelly of Swansea would have turned 37 in September, but his life was cut short by an unexpected illness 11 years ago. "I was numb. I was sad. I was grieving. It's not something you can ever explain,” his mother, Marie Shea, explained.
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Educator knows from experience challenges of multilingual learners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Depending on the time of day, you can find Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Vilai Or in his office working. He's an educator, family man, and a Cambodian refugee. "How I get here, our country was in the middle of the civil war. When...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
Turnto10.com
City of Providence teams up with cultural organizations to create 'Three Nights of Lights'
(WJAR) — The City of Providence is teaming up with several well-known cultural organizations to bring a new holiday event to the Creative Capital. The city along with partners WaterFire, The Avenue Concept, and FirstWorks announced on Wednesday the creation of the Three Nights of Lights event scheduled for early December.
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Providence police officer goes above and beyond in any language
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Learning English has its challenges, and if it’s a second language it can be difficult to communicate in emergencies. Providence Police Patrolman Taylor Britto has been with Providence police for 15 years, holding different titles. Currently a security officer, he’s the first face adults...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket librarian helps teach language through literature
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Maria Cotto, a bilingual librarian at the Pawtucket Public Library, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through Latin literature. A book written about New York Public Library's first Latina Librarian, Pura Belpre, is one of several books on display for Hispanic Heritage Month. “It's called Sembrando historias:...
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends: The Providence Singers
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Elaine Cunningham, of the Providence Singers, and also Ron and Pete Cardi, from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Buying local is so important these days: Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses now sells, locally hand crafted, Chatham and Wells Furniture. These locally made mattresses will also work on a NIROPEDIC lift bed.
Turnto10.com
Barrington community holds candlelight vigil for two beloved teachers
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently died. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
Turnto10.com
Providence marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday held a different meaning to different people -- for some it’s celebrating American history, for others it’s reflecting on tragic points in that same history. NBC 10 News spoke with some at a Providence celebration for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Haus of Codec...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
Turnto10.com
Community College of Rhode Island says no to body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Forty-two police departments across Rhode Island will be getting body-worn cameras for their officers, but one of the state colleges has declined the offer. Its officers won’t be using them. Students at the Community College of Rhode Island told NBC 10 News on Thursday...
Turnto10.com
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
WBUR
Prisoner dies of apparent suicide in jail after being refused mental health services at state hospital
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a week since Adam Howe died of an apparent suicide in jail. His death is raising questions about the role the state can play in mental health care for those in the legal system. We dig into what's at stake in this week's "From the Newsroom."
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
