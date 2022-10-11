ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
New Bedford, MA
Society
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket librarian helps teach language through literature

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Maria Cotto, a bilingual librarian at the Pawtucket Public Library, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through Latin literature. A book written about New York Public Library's first Latina Librarian, Pura Belpre, is one of several books on display for Hispanic Heritage Month. “It's called Sembrando historias:...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Turnto10.com

NIROPE & Friends: The Providence Singers

On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Elaine Cunningham, of the Providence Singers, and also Ron and Pete Cardi, from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Buying local is so important these days: Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses now sells, locally hand crafted, Chatham and Wells Furniture. These locally made mattresses will also work on a NIROPEDIC lift bed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Barrington community holds candlelight vigil for two beloved teachers

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently died. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday held a different meaning to different people -- for some it’s celebrating American history, for others it’s reflecting on tragic points in that same history. NBC 10 News spoke with some at a Providence celebration for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Haus of Codec...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Trans Women#Racism#Nbc 10 News
Turnto10.com

Community College of Rhode Island says no to body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Forty-two police departments across Rhode Island will be getting body-worn cameras for their officers, but one of the state colleges has declined the offer. Its officers won’t be using them. Students at the Community College of Rhode Island told NBC 10 News on Thursday...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy