ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Biden believes all LA city council members caught on tape should resign

President Biden believes all members of the Los Angeles City Council caught on tape making racist remarks should resign, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

White House: Democrats hold racists accountable, unlike 'MAGA' Republicans

Democrats call out their own to hold racists accountable, unlike "MAGA" Republicans, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. Asked whether or not members of the Los Angeles City Council who were caught making racist remarks should resign, Jean-Pierre said yes, then added that her response differentiates President Joe Biden from GOP leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls On Three Los Angeles City Council Members To Resign Over Remarks Revealed In Leaked Audio

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over remarks that were made in a leaked audio recording. “He believes that they all should resign,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters today. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down.” RELATED: Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin Responds To Colleagues’ Apologies Over Leaked Audio: “First You Must Resign And Then Ask For Forgiveness” Councilwoman Nury Martinez said Tuesday that she was going on leave from her office, having already stepped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Biden calls for LA council members to quit over racism scandal as chaos breaks out at city meeting

Joe Biden has called for multiple members of the Los Angeles City Council to resign, after officials including disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez were recorded aking racist comments.“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, calling the terms used in the recording “unacceptable” and “appalling.”The White House official added that Mr Biden’s strong stance was a contrast to top Republicans, who rarely speak out when figures like Donald Trump or Marjorie Taylor Greene make racist comments.ââ“Here’s the difference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Bonin
AFP

Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop

US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

President Biden set to visit L.A., Orange Counties

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles tomorrow for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser. Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss "historic investments in our nation's infrastructure."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Politics Whitehouse#White House Calls#L A City Council#The Biden Administration#Knock L A#The Los Angeles Times
Bakersfield Channel

President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — President Joe Biden arrived for his visit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 12th. President Biden has a couple of appearances and a fundraiser planned over approximately two days. His party hopes a West Coast swing can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solid blue territories he'll be visiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy