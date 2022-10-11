Read full article on original website
LA councilwoman caught on tape making racist comments has history of calling America, Trump racist
LA City Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership position on the council after leaked audio of racist comments. She has history of calling others racist.
Biden believes all LA city council members caught on tape should resign
President Biden believes all members of the Los Angeles City Council caught on tape making racist remarks should resign, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that […]
Biden can't quit L.A., or its complex politics, even as racist audio leak rocks the city
With L.A.'s political establishment reeling from a scandal involving racist remarks, a presidential visit took on the air of a unity tour.
Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop
US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
Biden to tour LA Metro subway construction site, tout infrastructure funding
President Joe Biden will pay a visit to a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles Thursday and tout federal investments aimed at bolstering the nation’s infrastructure. According to the White House, the president will get a look at work being done to extend the Metro D (Purple) Line...
President Biden set to visit L.A., Orange Counties
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles tomorrow for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser. Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss "historic investments in our nation's infrastructure."
Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986
The president is in town.
Amid scandal at City Hall, President Biden to visit Los Angeles on Wednesday
President Biden's visit coincides with an implosion in L.A. politics, where three Latino city councilmembers were recorded making racist remarks.
President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KERO) — President Joe Biden arrived for his visit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 12th. President Biden has a couple of appearances and a fundraiser planned over approximately two days. His party hopes a West Coast swing can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solid blue territories he'll be visiting.
