President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over remarks that were made in a leaked audio recording. “He believes that they all should resign,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters today. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down.” RELATED: Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin Responds To Colleagues’ Apologies Over Leaked Audio: “First You Must Resign And Then Ask For Forgiveness” Councilwoman Nury Martinez said Tuesday that she was going on leave from her office, having already stepped...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO