ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WLUC

Feeding America stopping in Marquette County Wednesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette County on Wednesday. It will be located at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at K.I. Sawyer. Food distribution will begin at noon. This is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Hancock, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hancock, MI
WLUC

Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton. The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck. The development company Braveworks owns...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Portage Lift Bridge Closures Scheduled On Wednesday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing maintenance work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Wednesday, Oct. 12, that will require bridge moves and a brief closure to traffic. The bridge is planned to be moved to its lower position around 6 a.m. and...
HOUGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Mission Point
WLUC

Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk. Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips,...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire

VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
HANCOCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLUC

Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy