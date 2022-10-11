Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation finds abuse, neglect at Upper Peninsula nursing facility
HANCOCK, MI – An investigation by the state found neglect and abuse of patients at Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. One patient, identified as #59, developed pressure ulcers from being left in the same position, according to a 106-page report by...
WLUC
Feeding America stopping in Marquette County Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette County on Wednesday. It will be located at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at K.I. Sawyer. Food distribution will begin at noon. This is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday. Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation. He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P.,...
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton. The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck. The development company Braveworks owns...
WLUC
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Portage Lift Bridge Closures Scheduled On Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing maintenance work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Wednesday, Oct. 12, that will require bridge moves and a brief closure to traffic. The bridge is planned to be moved to its lower position around 6 a.m. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were transported to UPHS - Portage following a crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Airport Thursday morning. The Michigan State Police responded to the scene. All lanes of traffic remained open. A TV6 reporter on the scene said one vehicle was involved and...
WLUC
Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk. Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips,...
WLUC
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
WLUC
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
WLUC
Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
Comments / 1