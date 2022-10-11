ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs

By Carlie Horn
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help.

DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities.

The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“So it is going to mean a lot to this community and it is going to mean a lot to the city abroad,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “So we can keep sewer from going into the bay and help people redevelop and grow and really revitalize our city.”

The grant money will be used to update and repair sewer lines, water lines, lift stations, stormwater, and streets.

Glenwood, Milleville, and St. Andrews are already in the design phase. Over half of the grant money will go to Glenwood.

The grant money will also cover a SCADA system. The SCADA system will allow the city to know before a sewage spill happens.

According to city officials, the systems are in dire need of an update.

“We are a first world nation in the 21st century, technology on our side, and what we have is infrastructure in a place that is kin to that of the Babylonian empire,” Panama City Manager Mark McQueen said. “We can do better than this!”

“This is taking a system that was built towards the 1930s and bringing it into the modern day, and it will be one of the most modern in the state,” Street said.

The city has a three-year window to complete the projects. Construction should begin in about a year.

