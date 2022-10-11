3 Kentucky correctional officers accused of 3 inmate assaults, cover-ups

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Friday, a grand jury said three federal prison officers face additional civil rights charges .

The grand jury filed a superseding indictment against two officers and a lieutenant for their roles in assaulting three federal inmates and attempting cover-ups.

Supervisory officer Lt. Kevin Pearce, 37, and officers Samuel Patrick, 41, and Clinton Pauley, 40, were indicted on a charge of their connection to the assaults of two federal inmates and their cover-ups in May . Now, they face charges for a third case.

The indictment alleges on March 30, 2021, the same year as the other two assaults, Pearce, Patrick, and Pauley physically assaulted an inmate, violating the inmate’s constitutional rights.

The alleged assault resulted in bodily injury, and to cover up the assault, the defendants allegedly wrote false reports.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Patrick and Pearce face additional charges of witness tampering based on their efforts to pressure another correctional officer to write an untruthful report.

Pauley faces charges for making false statements to agents of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the FBI.

The maximum penalties for the charged crimes are 10 years of imprisonment for the assault offenses and 20 years of imprisonment for each of the witness tampering and false report offenses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.