GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson county to be reported. T.P.W.D white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain says the report is helpful specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An idea of whether is hunting is being able to help reduce that population especially as the habitat continues to shrink that is going to give us ideas about that," Cain said.

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO