Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KTEN.com
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
KTEN.com
Natural gas plant explosion rocks Coal County warehouse
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Multiple first responders were called to a natural gas plant explosion along County Road 3840 on Tuesday night. A resident called Coalgate Fire Department around 10 p.m. after hearing the blast. The Marathon Petroleum Corp. warehouse suffered severe damage. The Caney Volunteer Fire Department said several...
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street. Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land. Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said,...
KTEN.com
Mandatory harvest report for white-tailed deer in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson county to be reported. T.P.W.D white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain says the report is helpful specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An idea of whether is hunting is being able to help reduce that population especially as the habitat continues to shrink that is going to give us ideas about that," Cain said.
KXII.com
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
KTEN.com
Fire prevention week at elementary schools
TEXOMA (KTEN) -- Students at Hyde Park Elementary in Denison and Tishomingo Elementary had some special guests to teach them about basic fire safety in a fun interactive way. "Each student got to go out and tour the fire trucks and look around and see some of the firemen in full gear,” said Tishomingo Elementary Principal Brandon Moreland. “So they really enjoyed that.”
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD joins Farm Fresh Challenge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is joining the Texas Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challenge. The district will be serving more locally sourced produce in student lunches and offer agricultural learning activities. District staffers will also visit elementary schools each month with samples of food students may not have experienced before.
KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
KTEN.com
Sherman teen with epilepsy crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Alison Appleby had never entered a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she had to prove them wrong. In her first competition, she came home, crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022, with her service dog in training, Brady, by her side. "A bystander...
blackchronicle.com
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success
Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KXII.com
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
Comments / 1