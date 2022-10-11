ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

In crucial Nevada, economic woes threaten to shake Democrats' grip

LAS VEGAS - Karla Pike calls herself liberal and opposed the end of Roe v. Wade. But she blames Democrats for the rising costs now stretching her retirement budget, and she singled out one for criticism: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. "I hate to admit it because I didn't care for...
NEVADA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed

Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and...
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
LOUISIANA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Gov. Whitmer concerned over Michigan State president's resignation

Officials across Michigan reacted to the sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. on Thursday, with the state's governor expressing concern. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message posted to YouTube. He dedicated the message to the university community, explaining he has "lost...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
recordpatriot.com

Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US

From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
ISHPEMING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022

Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Canceled: Football game at The Dome called off

Four days before The Dome at America's Center was to host a college football matchup, the event has been canceled. The announcement came later in the day Wednesday from Explore St. Louis — the city's convention, events and visitor's bureau. "The St. Louis River City Historic Black Colleges and...
PINE BLUFF, AR
recordpatriot.com

RiverWatch seeks road salt study volunteers

EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch wants to train community members to monitor chloride levels in local streams to identify areas where road salt use is impacting water quality. During the 2021 winter season, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported using more than 522,000 tons of salt on roadways. “Much...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
recordpatriot.com

3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy