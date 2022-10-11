Read full article on original website
In crucial Nevada, economic woes threaten to shake Democrats' grip
LAS VEGAS - Karla Pike calls herself liberal and opposed the end of Roe v. Wade. But she blames Democrats for the rising costs now stretching her retirement budget, and she singled out one for criticism: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. "I hate to admit it because I didn't care for...
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and...
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
Gov. Whitmer concerned over Michigan State president's resignation
Officials across Michigan reacted to the sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. on Thursday, with the state's governor expressing concern. Stanley Jr. announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message posted to YouTube. He dedicated the message to the university community, explaining he has "lost...
Two Michigan resorts dubbed 'top spots' for skiing in US
From the steeps and vistas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to powder stashes below the bridge, the state's ski areas offer winter getaways for all ages and abilities. It surprises many to learn that the Mitten is home to 42 ski areas, second most in the country behind New York, according to reporting by Forbes. The majority have extensive snowmaking systems to ensure quality conditions regardless of the snow in your backyard.
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
Canceled: Football game at The Dome called off
Four days before The Dome at America's Center was to host a college football matchup, the event has been canceled. The announcement came later in the day Wednesday from Explore St. Louis — the city's convention, events and visitor's bureau. "The St. Louis River City Historic Black Colleges and...
RiverWatch seeks road salt study volunteers
EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch wants to train community members to monitor chloride levels in local streams to identify areas where road salt use is impacting water quality. During the 2021 winter season, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported using more than 522,000 tons of salt on roadways. “Much...
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
