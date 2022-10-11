ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments

Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People living near the Combat Readiness Training Center might notice some increased activity around the base. According to officials, training will take place until Nov. 15. “The public should expect to see more military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft training in and around the local area along...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Authorizes Ordinance, Issues Proclamation for Schools

Tuesday night, October 4, 2022 the Long Beach Mayor & Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation from the city to the Long Beach School District for receiving their ranking as the top school district in the state last week when the Mississippi Department of Education accountability results were released. Long...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor. Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation. “As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges

Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium

Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, MS

