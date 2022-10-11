Read full article on original website
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a sad day for sea turtle lovers. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. In the end, 132 eggs...
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments
Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People living near the Combat Readiness Training Center might notice some increased activity around the base. According to officials, training will take place until Nov. 15. “The public should expect to see more military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft training in and around the local area along...
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
LIVE: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Authorizes Ordinance, Issues Proclamation for Schools
Tuesday night, October 4, 2022 the Long Beach Mayor & Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation from the city to the Long Beach School District for receiving their ranking as the top school district in the state last week when the Mississippi Department of Education accountability results were released. Long...
Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor. Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation. “As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said...
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The call for answers across the Coast continues one week after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police Officer. On Wednesday, the State’s Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked with WLOX to give an update on where the investigation into the deadly officer involved shooting stands.
Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Spotlighting Makin' Groceries in Biloxi: vegetarian food, sustainable packaging
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FULL INTERVIEW: MS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium
