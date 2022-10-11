ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

KHOU

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Catching Up with the Pearland Little League Team at Minute Maid park

HOUSTON – They have been called the pride of Pearland. Over the summer we watched their Little League World Series run very closely. We are talking about the Pearland Little Leaguers. After quite the season, they made it to Williamsport and finished in the top six in the world....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 things to do this fall in League City

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision

As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

The future of COVID-19 in Houston

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Missing: Mother, son last seen near Houston in Humble Thursday morning

HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
HOUSTON, TX

