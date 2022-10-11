Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scores and highlights
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
Click2Houston.com
Catching Up with the Pearland Little League Team at Minute Maid park
HOUSTON – They have been called the pride of Pearland. Over the summer we watched their Little League World Series run very closely. We are talking about the Pearland Little Leaguers. After quite the season, they made it to Williamsport and finished in the top six in the world....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School. When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says. “He’s a wrecking...
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
5 things to do this fall in League City
Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
Click2Houston.com
JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision
As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
LA-Based Fried Chicken Joint Opens First Location In Texas
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open 10 more locations in the Fort Worth area.
Click2Houston.com
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
KIII TV3
Missing: Mother, son last seen near Houston in Humble Thursday morning
HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Paetow High School plays first football game since head coach resigned amid misconduct investigation
KATY, Texas — Katy ISD's Paetow High School had their first football game without their head coach since he resigned earlier this week amid a misconduct investigation. On the field Friday night, all eyes were on the game but in the stands, there are still questions. “I know what...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
Comments / 0