Read full article on original website
Related
Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
Khloe Kardashian’s Confession About True Thompson’s Fears Will Puzzle You
Watch: Hear Kris Jenner's Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors. True Thompson is not feeling the puppy love. On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, True's mom Khloe Kardashian revealed a surprising fear of her 4-year-old daughter, which all came to light, naturally, after a visit from Martha Stewart to discuss peacocks.
Kardashian family member resurfaces in rare appearance on family reality show
A KEY family member has resurfaced in The Kardashians after being hidden from the previous episode. Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, made a rare appearance in a promo for Wednesday night's episode. The clip was shared on The Kardashians' official Instagram page, showing an emotional scene of Kris...
"Thankful" Kris Jenner Pens Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors After Health Scare
Watch: Hear Kris Jenner's Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors. Kris Jenner is counting her blessings after Khloe Kardashian's recent health scare. After the Good American founder, 38, shared on Oct. 11 that she recently had a tumor removed from her face, her mom, 66, expressed her gratitude for the care Khloe's doctors provided.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Essence
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Brandy Norwood Gives Health Update After Reported Hospitalization
Watch: Brandy Thanks Fans After Reported Hospitalization. Brandy Norwood is on the mend after a health scare. The "Boy Is Mine" singer, 43, shared in an Instagram Stories post on Oct. 12 that she's "following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’
If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World. For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M. Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend. "Our personalities mash together so...
Tia Mowry Sends Love to Ex Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is ready to start the next chapter of her life. Nearly a week after the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing, she expressed how appreciative she is of the support that she has received from everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Boost Collagen And Plump Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/17/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, l...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday
Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday. Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”
When Are the Dark Circles Under Your Eyes Not Down to Being Tired?
Dark circles below the eyes are a relatively common issue that are often associated with tiredness, but there are several other causes that many people may not be aware of. Typically, these dark circles are nothing to worry about, although in some cases, they may be a sign of an underlying issue.
Nikki Bella Is a Wedding Day Dream on the Cover of Brides Magazine
Watch: Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris. Prepare to add Nikki Bella's latest photoshoot pics to your wedding Pinterest board. Fans will have to wait until next year to see what the WWE star wore for her Aug. 26 wedding to husband Artem Chigvintsev on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But until then, Nikki showed off her bridal style on The Wedding Fashion Issue cover of Brides Magazine, and E! News has the exclusive first look.
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Baby Bump Photo
For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.
In Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
I’m a skincare guru – anti-aging tips I wish I knew in my 20s, don’t overuse a common product or forget about your lips
A SKINCARE skincare guru in her mid-thirties has compiled the top tips she wished she knew when she was in her 20s. Amy Chang is skin-obsessed and shares her beauty tricks with her followers. She has shared three skincare steps she wishes she did differently when she was younger, and one is especially surprising.
Will Lisa Rinna Return For Another Season of RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Weighs In
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Offers Insight Into RHOBH Drama. Is Lisa Rinna ready to give up her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond?. After all, the longtime cast member has had an explosive season 12 thanks to her drama with Kathy Hilton. Tensions between the two came to a head during the group's Aspen trip, during which Lisa said Kathy had a "meltdown" where she insulted several cast members, including her half-sister, Kyle Richards.
E! News
217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0