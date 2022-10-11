ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
