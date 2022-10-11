ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
FOX2Now

Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash

ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Windshield#I 64#Traffic Accident#Louis
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman hit by car, injured Monday night in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Editor's note: Police previously said the woman struck by a car on Jennings Station Road had died. In an update Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said the woman is still alive and being treated at an area hospital. JENNINGS, Mo. – A woman is being...
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
5 On Your Side

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Monday night in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman died Monday night after a vehicle struck her at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place in Jennings. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at an intersection next to the Jennings Police Department. Responding officers arrived to find a woman laying on the ground after being struck by a vehicle. The driver remained with the victim and helped her until EMS arrived at the scene.
JENNINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka

Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy