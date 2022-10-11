Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
1 killed, others injured in 4-car crash in St. Louis that police say may have involved street racing
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead and multiple others injured in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the crash happened at around 5:05 p.m. Monday on Kingshighway Boulevard near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue. Police said two Ford Mustangs were...
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
Driver dies after unidentified piece of metal hits windshield
A bizarre and frightening incident on a very busy stretch of a highway left one person dead.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You’re not alone’ eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Overland
An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.
Police correction: Woman still alive after being hit by vehicle
St. Louis County police have issued a correction and apology over a prior statement about a crash involving a pedestrian in Jennings.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Woman hit by car, injured Monday night in Jennings
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Editor's note: Police previously said the woman struck by a car on Jennings Station Road had died. In an update Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said the woman is still alive and being treated at an area hospital. JENNINGS, Mo. – A woman is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Monday night in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman died Monday night after a vehicle struck her at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place in Jennings. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at an intersection next to the Jennings Police Department. Responding officers arrived to find a woman laying on the ground after being struck by a vehicle. The driver remained with the victim and helped her until EMS arrived at the scene.
KSDK
2 pedestrians killed in separate crashes overnight Monday, early Tuesday
The first pedestrian death happened after a crash involving five vehicles in Overland. The other was a hit-and-run near St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue.
myleaderpaper.com
Two motorcycle crashes cause backup in Eureka
Two separate motorcycle crashes led to a backup on westbound I-44 west of Lewis Road in Eureka on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the patrol said the accidents were separate but those involved in the crashes were traveling partners. The first...
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Up to 25 people involved in ‘disgraceful’ brawl inside Walmart, police say
FERGUSON, Mo. — A massive fight broke out inside a Missouri Walmart, and while there have been no arrests, police estimate that more than a dozen people were involved. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV he estimated anywhere from 10 to 25 people were involved in the chaotic scene, which took place in the self-checkout area of the Walmart.
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
KMOV
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0