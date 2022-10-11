Candidate NameRosie Arreola-Fernandez Website / Social MediaEmail: fernandez_rosie@yahoo.com, rfernandez@calexico.ca.gov Candidate BioCouncil Member Arreola Fernandez graduated from the nursing program at Imperial Valley College and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1981 and a Registered Nurse in 1993. She has served as a Council Member for the City of Calexico since December 2018. She served as Mayor for the City of Calexico for one year from July 2020 to July 2021. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has also served 16 years as an elected board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. For the past 15 years Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has and continues to serve as an active Board Director for the Calexico Chamber of Commerce; and, for 16-years she served as an elected official as board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. Since 2014 Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has performed altruistic community work as a member of the Womans’ Improvement Club in Calexico, in addition to, being a member of the Juarez/Lincoln Club in the City of Calexico for the past 25 years. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez is a member of the Fit & Healthy Organization Committee. Ms. Arreola-Fernandez entered into partnership to establish the B & R Counseling Services in Imperial.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO