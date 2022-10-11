Read full article on original website
Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program
The Child & Family Resources and Children's Action Alliance will host a celebration for families enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The post Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
Hispanic Heritage month local leader spotlight on chef Lucy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from Caterfit Yuma, shares her pride in her heritage and culture. She brings a taste of culture to every dish she prepares for her family and strangers. Lucy says it is important for the future generations of Hispanics to carry on culture and...
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Prop 416
The General Plan is an extensive document that provides. guidance for the social, economic, environmental and. overall physical development of the City of Yuma. It consists. of a series of interlinked chapters addressing state required. elements/subjects. These elements seem quite varied, but. each constitutes an important piece of the same...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
Hospital District Board to add new members
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Hospital District Board One will be getting new members. While the board is elected by the citizens of Yuma County to manage the lease with YRMC, only three Yumans ran for the three open seats. Therefore they will not be on the November ballot,...
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
Rosie Arreola-Fernandez
Candidate NameRosie Arreola-Fernandez Website / Social MediaEmail: fernandez_rosie@yahoo.com, rfernandez@calexico.ca.gov Candidate BioCouncil Member Arreola Fernandez graduated from the nursing program at Imperial Valley College and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1981 and a Registered Nurse in 1993. She has served as a Council Member for the City of Calexico since December 2018. She served as Mayor for the City of Calexico for one year from July 2020 to July 2021. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has also served 16 years as an elected board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. For the past 15 years Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has and continues to serve as an active Board Director for the Calexico Chamber of Commerce; and, for 16-years she served as an elected official as board member of the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District. Since 2014 Council Member Arreola-Fernandez has performed altruistic community work as a member of the Womans’ Improvement Club in Calexico, in addition to, being a member of the Juarez/Lincoln Club in the City of Calexico for the past 25 years. Council Member Arreola-Fernandez is a member of the Fit & Healthy Organization Committee. Ms. Arreola-Fernandez entered into partnership to establish the B & R Counseling Services in Imperial.
1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought
EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation
EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
