Tis’ the season of family fun and enjoyment. One of the most enjoyable family activities around the holiday season includes fitting in all the family Christmas movies. Is there anything more relaxing than a Sunday evening at home, the lights twinkling from the trees, a mug of hot cocoa in hand, and a fire blazing? Only if you’re also watching a Christmas movie. It puts the entire family in the Christmas spirit, and it also helps us all focus on the little moments with our families. If you find yourself wondering which family movies to add to the list this year, we can automatically suggest Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause – and its subsequent movies – but what else?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO