Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season
Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Here's what the main roster looks like:. Forwards (13):. Andreas Athanasiou. Colin Blackwell.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
How Much Do NHL Zamboni Drivers Make? Here's the Average Salary
How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par.
Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine sidelined 3-4 weeks with sprained elbow
It could’ve been worse, but news that Patrik Laine has a sprained right elbow is still bad for him and the Blue Jackets. Laine, who was injured in the second period of a 4-1 season-opening loss Wednesday at the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. That means he might miss up to...
Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and his teammates logged a lot of extra ice time in the opener. Well worth it, of course, to take part in the emotion-stirring, banner-raising ceremony before the game that lasted 20 or so minutes. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters, the Avalanche went to work. Andrew Cogliano scored Colorado’s first goal of the season, the only goal in the game that wasn’t on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon, fresh off a new lucrative contract, contributed two assists, while new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game
Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Avalanche in Season Opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
One reason to watch the Chicago Blackhawks this season
The Chicago Blackhawks are at the beginning of a massive rebuild. General manager Kyle Davidson traded away budding superstar Alex DeBrincat and former first-round pick Kirby Dach before the NHL Entry Draft. He also let Dylan Strome walk in free agency. Blackhawks fans will have a hard time recognizing a...
Why Taylor Raddysh Will Be Blackhawks' Breakout Player of Season
DENVER — Typically at this time of year, I’ll lay out some reasons on why to be optimistic about the Blackhawks going into the season. I might even offer some bold predictions. This season, I can’t do that. We all know the situation. The Blackhawks are going to...
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over the Blackhawks – 10/12/22
The Colorado Avalanche raised a Stanley Cup Championship banner at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday night for the first time in 21 years. The ceremony at center ice featured the entire 2022-23 roster, as well as the Stanley Cup, which injured team captain Gabriel Landeskog paraded around the ice. The...
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
NHL Odds: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will head to the Rocky Mountains to take on the Colorado Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup Champions. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Avalanche prediction and pick. The Avalanche went 4-0 against the Blackhawks and will now begin...
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
NHL best bets for Thursday: Vegas picking on the Blackhawks
Yesterday was a fun one on the ice, going 5-1 on our article plays. Tonight's slate is larger, and some of the matchups are quite inviting. Through a few games, my biggest takeaway in the NHL is that the studs are shooting, so finding lines with pre-existing chemistry is the best recipe for early-season success. The names we're so used to seeing shoot and score are doing so, so we rely on some old friends to begin the new season.
