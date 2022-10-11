ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ex-L.A. Angels Employee Sentenced to 22 Years for Tyler Skaggs Overdose

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26brVV_0iV6yx9A00
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Former L.A. Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for giving Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs fentanyl-laced pills that led to the athlete’s 2019 overdose death. Kay was found guilty by a federal jury in February of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death as well as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The investigation revealed the former employee regularly offered the pills to players, with several former players testifying against him. Prosecutors brought out jailhouse calls and emails in which Kay disparaged Skaggs and his family as well. Kay reportedly called them “white trash” and said, “All they see are money signs.” He added, “They may get more money with him dead than he was playing because he sucked.”

Read it at U.S. Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Sentenced To 22 Years For Role In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

UPDATED with sentencing: Eric Kay, the Los Angeles Angels communication director who earlier this year was convicted of distributing a controlled substance that caused the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday. The minimum sentence was for 20 years, but Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means added two years because of a lack of remorse from Kay, who was found to have given Skaggs fentanyl the night of his death in a Texas hotel. The pitcher was 27 years old. A DEA probe found that Kay regularly dealt the fentanyl — blue...
MLB
Popculture

Former Los Angeles Angels Staffer Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison in Tyler Skaggs Case

A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing drugs to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who died of an overdose in Texas, according to ESPN. Eric Kay was facing at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts and didn't react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Mean read his sentence. Skaggs died on July 1, 2019.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy