Ex-L.A. Angels Employee Sentenced to 22 Years for Tyler Skaggs Overdose

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Former L.A. Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for giving Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs fentanyl-laced pills that led to the athlete’s 2019 overdose death. Kay was found guilty by a federal jury in February of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death as well as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The investigation revealed the former employee regularly offered the pills to players, with several former players testifying against him. Prosecutors brought out jailhouse calls and emails in which Kay disparaged Skaggs and his family as well. Kay reportedly called them “white trash” and said, “All they see are money signs.” He added, “They may get more money with him dead than he was playing because he sucked.”

