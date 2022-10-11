ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purple4me
1d ago

don't be fooled. they're only trying to keep their corruption. vote out dems.

960 The Ref

Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes

LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Racist Remarks

The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the seat, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for her resignation and those of two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpeedvision Returns: Auto Cable Channel Revived as Free Streaming Network, Backed by Former Discovery Execs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks

LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
