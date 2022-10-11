Read full article on original website
Purple4me
1d ago
don't be fooled. they're only trying to keep their corruption. vote out dems.
foxla.com
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands
LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Acting president frustrated over refusal of de Leon, Cedillo to step down
LOS ANGELES - Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he is frustrated at the refusal of Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to step down from their seats following racially charged remarks they made in an October 2021 meeting. Since the release of the leaked...
Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
foxla.com
'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez scandal prompts calls of resignation of Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo
Protesters continue to call for resignations of LA City leaders Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. This comes as Nury Martinez, who was at the center of a leaked audio that captured racist comments, resigned from the LA City Council.
foxla.com
Meeting at center of LA City Council racism scandal also raising legal redistricting concerns
LOS ANGELES - The leaked audio from the October 2021 redistricting meeting between then Los Angeles City Council President, Nury Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo raises legal concerns. Loyola Law Professor, Jessica Levinson, spoke with FOX 11 about the potential legal issues posed in the...
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Wednesday’s meeting canceled as embattled members refuse to resign
LOS ANGELES - Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber.
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
Nury Martinez resigns LA City Council seat amid leaked recording of racist remarks
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez is resigning amid intense public pressure that followed the leak of racist remarks she made last year.
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury...
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes
LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
foxla.com
Boyle Heights neighbors protest proposal to turn Sears Building into homeless housing
LOS ANGELES - Neighbors now turned protesters are continuing their fight to stop what they claim is a power and property grab all at the expense of the homeless. "We can't have developers trying to be doctors trying to be rehab specialists. They're developers, and they're using the public purse to get rich at the expense of the homeless."
Ex-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Racist Remarks
The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the seat, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for her resignation and those of two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpeedvision Returns: Auto Cable Channel Revived as Free Streaming Network, Backed by Former Discovery Execs and...
sanfernandosun.com
With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins
Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks
LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
citywatchla.com
Kevin De Leon - Time to Go
He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
foxla.com
Minority groups react to LA City Council controversy
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has stepped down after leaked audio showed her using racially charged language to describe councilman Mike Bonin's Black son. Experts chime in on the leaked audio and the fallout.
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
