Bozeman, MT

Sip on fresh harvest hops with local brewery showcase

Ready your tastebuds for the annual Montana Fresh Hop Fest, returning to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 15th from 4–8pm. The event will feature pours from 30+ Treasure State breweries in a celebration of the harvest, craft beer and those who make brew culture possible in the Gallatin Valley and beyond.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Three-star California running back Major Givens decommits from Montana State

BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment. Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

As homelessness increases, city of Bozeman navigates complex legal parameters

Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen. As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center. The city is fielding...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field

BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time. Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County

MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Firearm restrictions being implemented due to continued misuse on State Trust Lands in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands. Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

