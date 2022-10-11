President Franklin D. Roosevelt first declared Columbus Day as a national holiday in 1937, honoring the 1492 arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. Over time, however, the role Columbus played in the New World became more controversial and, in 2021, President Joe Biden declared the second Monday in October – the traditional day of Columbus Day – would also be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO