This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. One of my favorite sayings is “Lead by example.” It is not as easy as it sounds. As someone who leads a team of nine people, being the example can be exhausting but also exhilarating. What does it mean to be a great leader? I often ask myself this question as I reflect on my leadership. Am I preparing them for their next professional step? How can I improve? I try to get to know them personally and learn about their families. I would like my team to be comfortable with me as I support them in reaching their goals. As a leader, I want to be able to build and influence my team to become leaders themselves. To accomplish this, leaders must be willing to listen, be honest, gain trust, and have integrity. If you aspire to leadership, do some self-reflecting, check your biases, and strive to bring out the best in your team. Keep the faith.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO