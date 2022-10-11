Read full article on original website
Arthur Jones on his major donation to Syracuse football and SU’s 5-0 start: “The sky is the limit”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Why give Syracuse University’s new athletics complex a game-changing donation?. Arthur Jones says it’s to return the favor for the past and help Syracuse football compete in the future.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE
The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is off to its first 5-0 start since 1987, with its first top-20 matchup in the Dome since 1998 occurring Saturday. Syracuse.com chatted with two of SU’s first verbal commits to the 2023 recruiting class, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and New York tight end David Clement.
Honor Flight Syracuse to CNY: ‘We simply could not do this work without you’ (Your Letters)
On Sept. 24, 2022, hundreds of family members, friends and community supporters enthusiastically lined the hallways of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport, cheering and applauding the heroes in their midst — 78 veterans returning from Washington, D.C., on Honor Flight Syracuse’s Mission #17. It was a chance to say thank you to the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces at the height of World War II as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
Syracuse has highest child poverty in nation, but no seat on Hochul’s task force
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today, a group of people from nonprofits, child advocacy groups and government will come together in Albany to take on child poverty across the state. But one thing will be missing: Anyone from Syracuse, the city that by some measures has the highest child-poverty rate in the nation.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
CNY Inspirations: Leadership
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. One of my favorite sayings is “Lead by example.” It is not as easy as it sounds. As someone who leads a team of nine people, being the example can be exhausting but also exhilarating. What does it mean to be a great leader? I often ask myself this question as I reflect on my leadership. Am I preparing them for their next professional step? How can I improve? I try to get to know them personally and learn about their families. I would like my team to be comfortable with me as I support them in reaching their goals. As a leader, I want to be able to build and influence my team to become leaders themselves. To accomplish this, leaders must be willing to listen, be honest, gain trust, and have integrity. If you aspire to leadership, do some self-reflecting, check your biases, and strive to bring out the best in your team. Keep the faith.
Company news: Cheng Cheng and Indaria Jones take new roles at Syracuse University Libraries
Syracuse University Libraries recentlly made two staff announcements. Cheng Cheng joined the collection development as an analysis librarian. In this role, he will be responsible for analyzing usage and selecting and deselecting library resources. Prior to joining Syracuse University, Cheng was the collection strategy librarian at San Jose State University and the acquisition and e-resources librarian at SUNY College at Oneonta. Cheng obtained his master’s degree in library science from the University at Buffalo and his bachelor of arts from Lingnan University in Hong Kong.
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad’s footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
See the 5 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $40,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are still rising in most Onondaga County towns. Prices are up at least $40,000 in five towns: Skaneateles, Spafford, Fabius, Lysander and Onondaga. In fact, prices are higher than they were at this time last year in nearly every municipality in the county, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
No. 18 Syracuse football vs. No. 15 N.C. State: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 18 Syracuse football team will face No. 15 North Carolina State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
